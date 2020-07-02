X-Plane 11.50: Beta 13 erschienen

Von 12 auf 11 auf 13. So ist es in den letzten Tagen bei der Beta von X-Plane 11.50 geschehen. Letzten Freitag releasten die Entwickler die 12. Version der Beta, um dann auf Grund mehrer Bugs und Crashes über das Wochende wieder auf die 11. Version zurückzuspringen.
Nach getaner Arbeit ist nur die nächste Version hier: Die Beta Nummer 13 von X-Plane 11.50 steht jetzt zum Download bereit, schreiben die Entwickler auf ihrem Development-Blog.
Die Updates und Verbesserungen lauten wie folgt:
Beta 13
- Fixing bad plugin blaming and race conditions.
- XPD-10911 Crashes at startup in OGL due to missing shaders.
- XPD-10914 Fixed missing pipeline with Thranda PC-6.
Beta 12
- XPD-10267 Fixed typo in data output screen.
- XPD-10705 Fixed Vulkan pipeline always using depth clamp instead of depth clip like we do on OpenGL and Metal.
- XPD-10747 AVI Video recording unplayable under Windows/Vulkan.
- XPD-10790 Fix crash if user has junk prefs for joysticks.
- XPD-10842 Fixed grid in ocean.
- XPD-10871 Analytics for custom navdata is broken.
- XPD-10873, XPD-10577 Crash with video recording.
- XPD-10879 Fix for “freezing.”
- XPD-10884, XPD-10883 Crash in Metal with lots of trees.
- XPD-10897 Fix for another missing shader.
- XPD-10900 Tuning TACAN through map inspector doesn’t work.
- XPD-10903 Fixed paging crawler trying to read obj kill datarefs from a backgrounds thread.
- XPD-10904 Fixed missing shaders when DXT alpha can go both ways.