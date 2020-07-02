Superbug-Mod vor dem Aus?

Fette Fliegenklatsche für die Superbug: Wie die Entwickler jetzt bekannt gegeben haben, ist das Freeware-Projekt mit sofortiger Wirkung eingestellt. Alle Downloads wurden entfernt und die Diskussions-Threads auf dem Discord-Server der Entwickler wurden bereinigt. Urheber-Differenzen über Modelling-Teile des Mods und der neue Kopierschutz der DCS Open Beta haben das Projekt ins Aus befördert. Doch war es das wirklich für eine Superbug im DCS?

Es ist für viele Nutzer sicher eine traurige Nachricht: Vor wenigen Tagen war der neue Community-Superbug-Mod online gegangen. Dabei handelte es sich um die Simulation der F/A-18E, F/A-18F und F/A-18G im Digital Combat Simulator. Der Mod brachte ein neues Außen- und Innenmodel mit und nutze beim Cockpit Teile des kostenpflichtigen F/A-18C-Hornet-Moduls. Eine Gruppe von Entwicklern arbeitete intensiv an dem Community-Mod und stellte ihn mit vielen Bemalungen und Varianten kostenlos zum Downlod bereit.

Doch mit dem Release kamen erste Einschränkungen. Nur in einer älteren Version des DCS ließ sich der Mod überhaupt nutzen. Der neue Kopierschutz des DCS erlaubt es nicht, dass Module andere Teile von Payware-Modulen nutzen, wie zum Beispiel die Avionik im Falle des Superbug-Mods. Gleichzeitig gingen die Bug-Reports und User-Anfragen in die Höhe. Während das Team an Lösungen arbeitete, kam dann der Dolchstoß. Cortex Designs untersagte den Machern die Nutzung diverser Model-Elemente, die im Superbug-Mod verarbeitet wurden. Ein ehemaliger Coretex Designer stellte dem Team Model-Elemente wie z.B. das Nosegear zur Verfügung. Die Freeware-Designer nutzen die Coretex-Elemente in der festen Annahme, das Coretex-Designs nicht mehr bestehe. Ein Facebook-Eintrag von Coretex aus dem Jahre 2017 scheint diese Annahme zu unternauern. Doch Coretex lebt. Coretex – die ursprünglich auch an einem Superbug-Mod arbeiteten – melden sich jetzt auf Facebook zurück und zeigen dabei noch ein kleines Preview-Video ihrer Arbeit.

Kurz gesagt: Der Superbug-Mod ist tot, lang lebe der Superbug-Mod. Während die Freeware-Entwickler alle ihre Arbeiten offline genommen haben, arbeitet Coretex weider weiter an der Umsetzung des Mods. Ob dieser Freeware oder offizielle Payware wird, bleibt offen.

Hier noch einmal das gesamte Statement der Freeware-Entwickler (Quelle: Discord Superbug Mod)

Hello everyone, the last week has certainly been dramatic. When this team first bought the 3D model that would become the Community SuperBug mod, it was understood that the model would need some serious overhauling. For months the team worked on editing nearly all parts of the 3D model to create something they felt was truly special. As the team grew and shifted to a clear focus of release, they decided to go public with their WIP model. Around this time, a former member of the Cortex Designs team began to help with the Community SuperBug’s development and greatly advanced the pace of development. The former Cortex employee provided the team with old 3DS file for the nose gear and parts of the pilot. At this time, the team believed that Cortex Designs had been disbanded, and the assets no longer belonged to the company. With this in mind, the team integrated the front landing gear and pilot model from the old Cortex model into the Community SuperBug mod. Last week another former Cortex developer issued a cease and desist to one of our developers. Out of respect, the team agreed to take down the current version and re-make the assets mentioned above. Although the team has begun to re-work the mod, the team simply does not have the time to support the mod anymore. So, to comply with the cease issued by the former Cortex employee, we ask you to please uninstall the mod from your saved games folder and update DCS if you so wish. We know this may come as a shock to you, and trust me when I say the team isn’t thrilled about this either. Hopefully, we will be able to move on and pursue other avenues, thank you, and have a good day.

From the Team, thank you for all the support and encouragement you have shown us. This community is truly special and we are proud of what we were able to build.