SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW13/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Inibuilds – Luton EGGW MSFS
- UK2000 Scenery – Aberdeen Airport MSFS
- Virtavia – B-1B Lancer for MSFS
- DominicDesignTeam – KAMA Rick Husband Amarillo Intl MSFS
- Hangar Studios 713 – North American Ryan Navion L-17B MSFS
- Lionheart Creations – Learavia Learfan 2200 MSFS
- Aerosoft GmbH – Flightsim Studio – Tecnam P2006T Analog MSFS
- Spinoza – KMKY – Marco Island Executive Airport MSFS
- Inibuilds – Fly X Simulations Kefalonia LGKF MSFS
- MFSG – Kitakyushu Airport RJFR MSFS
- Project Max – WICC Husein Sastranegara Airport MSFS
- HRSimYard – LODO Helipad C-16 Oberwart MSFS
- NoxiCloud – EGLL Landing Challenge MSFS
- NoxiCloud – Barcelona and Lisboa Landing Challenges MSFS
- NoxiCloud – Balearic Landing Challenges MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro – Inibuilds A320 MSFS
- Thrustmaster – ASK21 – Glider Custom Livery XP 11/12 Free
- Taburet – Mexico 12 M Mesh MSFS
- Aerosoft GmbH – St. Tropez X-Plane 12/11
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 9 Virtualcol A220-100 FSX P3D
- SimLivery – HD Texture Pack 2 SMS Overland MD-11 FS2004 FSX
- SimLivery – HD Texture Pack SMS Overland MD-11 FS2004 FSX
- SimLivery – HD Realistic Clouds FS9
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 5 Level-D B767-300 FSX/P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 3 Level-D B767-300 FSX/P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Flightsim Studio AG – E-Jets 170/175 and 190/195 MSFS Update v0.9.27
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS Update v1.3.8
- Flight Panels – PMDG 737 Autopilot Panel for SD+ MSFS Update v1.7
- Flight Panels – Fenix A320 Stream Deck Series MSFS Update v2.1
- NMG Simulations – FAWN Cape Winelands Airport MSFS
- NMG Simulations – FAKT Kitty Hawk Aero Estate MSFS Update v1.0.4
- G-Sim – Kneeboard MSFS Update v3.0.5.0
💰 SALES
Zahlreiche Rabatte auf Dutzende beliebter Produkte für MSFS X-Plane und P3D
Mit REX, Aerosoft, MK Studios, HCG Digital Arts, Lionheart Creations, WF Scenery Studio, Fly 2 High, RDpresets, DominicDesignTeam und mehr.