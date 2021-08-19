WU6: Gut Ding …

… usw. Um das hinzubekommen, nehmen sich Asobo/Microsoft nochmal zwei Wochen länger Zeit, um das WU6 zu veröffentlichen. Eigentlich für kommende Woche geplant, wird das WU6 nun am 7. September erst herausgebracht. So wurde es eben im wöchentlichen Development Update verkündet.

“Wir freuen uns sehr über dieses Update, da es viele Verbesserungen für die Region [Anm.d.Red. DACH] enthält, darunter neue Luftbilder und Höhenkarten, neue Photogrammetrie-Städte, 4 handgefertigte Flughäfen, fast 100 POIs und neue Entdeckungsflüge, Lande-Herausforderungen und Buschreisen.”

Einen Auszug was in diesem Update außerdem gefixt wird, findet man in obig verlinkten Artikel auch:

STABILITY

-Several crashes have been fixed across the title

NAVIGATION

-Fixed ATC radar altitude so the ATC no longer asks you to change your altitude when it is not applicable -The VFR Map now displays information for latitudes beyond 75 degrees -New AIRAC cycle 2108 is now available

ACTIVITY

-Fixed crash in autosave in bushtrip missions when the user has a non-ASCII name

PLANES

-SR22 performance and fuel consumption has been modified to better match POH -Gyro Drift is now correctly set when Aircraft Systems assistance preset is set to Easy / Medium / Hard

WORLD

-“Offscreen terrain pre caching” graphics settings has been added (Low, Medium, High and Ultra). If set to Ultra, all the offscreen terrain will be cached at full quality which will reduce FPS drops and LOD popping when panning the camera but may impact overall performance -Maximum photogrammetry draw distance has been further increased. As a result, photogrammetry of downtown building areas will be visible from farther away -Cities at night are now more visible on the World map

VR

-The title no longer crashes when quitting the sim in VR -Various tutorial fixes: briefs and debriefs are properly displayed, players can complete all the objectives in VR now

SDK

-Fixed group displaying issue in the scenery editor -Projected Mesh not rendered when moving camera or adding new one in the Scenery editor (we force the loading of LOD 0) -Improved some text rendering for XML gauges -Plane debug screens now correctly calculate and display GPH/gallon per hour fuel consumptions (DebugAircraftEngines & DebugAircraftTracking)

Full release notes will be released with the update on September 7th.