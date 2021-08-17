simFlight.DE
Allein im Cockpit? FS2Crew bringt Besatzung in den A32NX

Wer sich bislang beim Fliegen des A32NX alleine fühlt, bekommt nun – akustische – Gesellschaft. Entwickler FS2Crew hat das gleichnamige Tool nun auch in einer Ausgabe für den Freeware-A320 von FlyByWire veröffentlicht.

FS2Crew dürfte vielen schon von zahlreichen Flugzeugen für FSX/P3D bekannt sein (eine Vielzahl von Editionen ist unter anderem im Simmarket erhältlich). Das Addon stellt Sim-Fliegern einen virtuellen Co-Piloten zur Seite, der Procedures abarbeitet, Feedback gibt und Handlungen per Anweisung durch Sprachsteuerung ausführt. Auch gibt es einen Austausch mit Boden- und Bordcrew.

FS2Crew A32NX Project Edition ist aktuell (Mitte August 2021) zum rabattierten Einstiegspreis von 20 Euro (sonst 40€) im eigenen Shop des Entwicklers erhältlich.

Hier eine Übersicht der gebotenen Features (Herstellerangaben):

OVERVIEW:

  • Advanced Airbus airline Flight Crew simulator addon for the MSFS FBW A32NX Project
  • Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROLAUTO-RESPOND
  • User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING
  • Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING
  • Procedures modeled:  STOCK AIRBUS including SINGLE ENGINE TAXI operations after landing
  • Voice sets: USUK, EU (GERMAN)
  • PURSER and FA CABIN PAs modeled

SOME OF THE FEATURES:

  • Direct integration into the MSFS on screen toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER
  • On screen helper panels makes learning the software a breeze:  All information needed to fly is now directly displayed on screen via the new INFORMATION CENTERCHECKLIST ASSISTFLOWS ASSIST and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.
  • PUSH TO TALK KEY option
  • PREDICTIVE CAPTAIN PA system for Button Control users
  • New AUDIO system
  • Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition
  • MANUAL FLOW SELCOTR panel allows users to manually trigger FO flows
  • Program is now an .exe that runs outside of MSFS.  NO MORE PANEL.CFG EDITS
  • Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS (example, you can pair a British FO with an American Captain)
  • New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR
  • New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND
  • Button control actions now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE
  • Users can access and manually change sound files
  • And more!

