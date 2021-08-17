Allein im Cockpit? FS2Crew bringt Besatzung in den A32NX

Wer sich bislang beim Fliegen des A32NX alleine fühlt, bekommt nun – akustische – Gesellschaft. Entwickler FS2Crew hat das gleichnamige Tool nun auch in einer Ausgabe für den Freeware-A320 von FlyByWire veröffentlicht.

FS2Crew dürfte vielen schon von zahlreichen Flugzeugen für FSX/P3D bekannt sein (eine Vielzahl von Editionen ist unter anderem im Simmarket erhältlich). Das Addon stellt Sim-Fliegern einen virtuellen Co-Piloten zur Seite, der Procedures abarbeitet, Feedback gibt und Handlungen per Anweisung durch Sprachsteuerung ausführt. Auch gibt es einen Austausch mit Boden- und Bordcrew.

FS2Crew A32NX Project Edition ist aktuell (Mitte August 2021) zum rabattierten Einstiegspreis von 20 Euro (sonst 40€) im eigenen Shop des Entwicklers erhältlich.

Hier eine Übersicht der gebotenen Features (Herstellerangaben):

OVERVIEW:

Advanced Airbus airline Flight Crew simulator addon for the MSFS FBW A32NX Project

Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL , AUTO-RESPOND

, User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING

Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING

Procedures modeled: STOCK AIRBUS including SINGLE ENGINE TAXI operations after landing

including operations after landing Voice sets: US , UK, EU (GERMAN)

, PURSER and FA CABIN PAs modeled

SOME OF THE FEATURES: