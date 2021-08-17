Allein im Cockpit? FS2Crew bringt Besatzung in den A32NX

Wer sich bislang beim Fliegen des A32NX alleine fühlt, bekommt nun – akustische – Gesellschaft. Entwickler FS2Crew hat das gleichnamige Tool nun auch in einer Ausgabe für den Freeware-A320 von FlyByWire veröffentlicht.
FS2Crew dürfte vielen schon von zahlreichen Flugzeugen für FSX/P3D bekannt sein (eine Vielzahl von Editionen ist unter anderem im Simmarket erhältlich). Das Addon stellt Sim-Fliegern einen virtuellen Co-Piloten zur Seite, der Procedures abarbeitet, Feedback gibt und Handlungen per Anweisung durch Sprachsteuerung ausführt. Auch gibt es einen Austausch mit Boden- und Bordcrew.
FS2Crew A32NX Project Edition ist aktuell (Mitte August 2021) zum rabattierten Einstiegspreis von 20 Euro (sonst 40€) im eigenen Shop des Entwicklers erhältlich.
Hier eine Übersicht der gebotenen Features (Herstellerangaben):
OVERVIEW:
- Advanced Airbus airline Flight Crew simulator addon for the MSFS FBW A32NX Project
- Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND
- User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING
- Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING
- Procedures modeled: STOCK AIRBUS including SINGLE ENGINE TAXI operations after landing
- Voice sets: US, UK, EU (GERMAN)
- PURSER and FA CABIN PAs modeled
SOME OF THE FEATURES:
- Direct integration into the MSFS on screen toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER
- On screen helper panels makes learning the software a breeze: All information needed to fly is now directly displayed on screen via the new INFORMATION CENTER, CHECKLIST ASSIST, FLOWS ASSIST and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.
- PUSH TO TALK KEY option
- PREDICTIVE CAPTAIN PA system for Button Control users
- New AUDIO system
- Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition
- MANUAL FLOW SELCOTR panel allows users to manually trigger FO flows
- Program is now an .exe that runs outside of MSFS. NO MORE PANEL.CFG EDITS
- Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS (example, you can pair a British FO with an American Captain)
- New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR
- New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND
- Button control actions now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE
- Users can access and manually change sound files
- And more!
Normal 40€, ganz schön sportlich.
Klaus