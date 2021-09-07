World Update 6 – DACH – ist da!

Das World Update 6 mit Verbesserungen der Region Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz ist veröffentlicht. Das Welt-Update enthält neue Luftbilder, hochauflösende Höhenkarten und mehrere brandneue 3D-Städte in Deutschland, Basel in der Schweiz, Graz und Wien in Österreich. Das Update verbessert die Optik dieser drei Länder und der wunderschönen Bergketten der Alpen drastisch.

Download Instructions

For PC users: Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times. Open the Microsoft Store, Steam, or Xbox application (whichever you use to play the sim) check for updates to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Install the update. Click here for a more in-depth guide for PC users. Launch Microsoft Flight Simulator and install the in-game content update. Once in the sim, head to the Marketplace and download the free content update labeled World Update 6.

Release Notes 1.19.8.0

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Applying the default profile for the Mouse will no longer crash the title when an custom profile was loaded on PC

Fixed crash in autosave in bushtrip missions when the user has a non-ASCII name

The title can now be launched in Safe mode 1 via a pop-up to deactivate all Community and Marketplace content on PC only. The option will be available after a crash as long as Devmode is not enabled.

Fixed some scenarios where mandatory content was not downloaded or installed properly on PC if it had been deleted via the content manager (“You are missing packages that are essential to run Microsoft Flight Simulator. Please update the application and try again.”)

Navigation

Fixed ATC radar altitude so the ATC no longer asks you to change your altitude when it is not applicable

The VFR Map now displays information for latitudes beyond 75 degrees

New AIRAC cycle 2108 is now available

Planes

SR22 performance and fuel consumption has been modified to better match POH

Gyro Drift is now correctly set when Aircraft Systems assistance preset is set to Easy / Medium / Hard

Peripherals

Fixed the ENG 1 and the Crank/ Mode norm/ IGN/Start buttons on the Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus edition

World

Updated elevation data for Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Updated aerial imagery for Germany, Austria & Switzerland

“Offscreen terrain pre caching ” graphics settings has been added (Low, Medium, High and Ultra). If set to Ultra, all the offscreen terrain will be cached at full quality which will reduce FPS drops and LOD popping when panning the camera but may impact overall performance

Maximum photogrammetry draw distance has been further increased. As a result photogrammetry downtown building areas will be visible from farther away

Better management of low bandwidth Bing terrain data and photogrammetry streaming as the change to Offline data is no longer persistent (changes applied only affect the current flight)

Fixed an issue where the Bing terrain data would switch to offline in low bandwidth scenarios without displaying a warning pop-up, when data consumption cap was set (the warning pop up is now displayed properly)

Cities at night are now more visible on the World Map

Various airport data fixes LEMD: added Restriction for landings and take-offs on runways according to charts LEMI: fixed ICAO issue for Region de Murcia International Airport OPIS: Islamabad airport now has lights 02NH: fixed Iroquois landing altitude EGGK: fixed issue with a building in the middle of a taxiway EDDF: added Restriction for landings and take-offs on runways according to charts KGTU: added missing buildings FNDB: fixed Terraforming and data issues 89AK: fixed elevation issue KDVT: fixed parking 75 spawning point ESKS: updated ICAO for Scandinavian Mountains Airport SSGG: updated ICAO for Tancredo Thomas de Faria Airport (Guarapuava Airport)

Improved Airport data on 100 airports

Addition of 43 new airports:

VR

The title no longer crashes when quitting the sim in VR

Various tutorial fixes: briefs and debriefs are properly displayed, no blockers anymore. Please note that Tutorial 1 in VR mode is still under work and will be complete in a future update

Marketplace

Content User Rating is now more accurate

SDK

Fixed group displaying and collapse/uncollapse issue in the scenery editor

Projected Mesh not rendered when moving camera or adding new one in the Scenery editor (we force the loading of LOD 0)

Improved some text rendering for XML gauges

Plane debug screens now correctly calculate and display GPH/gallon per hour fuel consumptions (DebugAircraftEngines & DebugAircraftTracking)

Aircraft Editor: the .cfg files are no longer corrupted when using the editor

Optional World Update Content (via the In-Sim Marketplace)

Germany

Photogrammetry Cities:

Bielefeld

Braunschweig

Frankfurt am Main

Konstanz

Wuppertal

Hand-Crafted Airports

EDHL – Lübeck Airport

EDDS – Stuttgart Airport

Hand-Crafted Points of Interest

Helgioland

Elbphilarmonie (Hamburg)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburg)

Holsten Gate (Lübeck)

Fehmarn Sound Bridge

Schwerin Castle (Schwerin)

St. Nicholas Church (Wismar)

Freilichtmuseum Gross Raden

St. Nicholas Church (Stralsund)

St. Mary’s Church (Stralsund)

Jasmund National Park (Rügen)

Rheinsberg Palace

Brandenburg Gate (Berlin)

Olympiastadion (Berlin)

Sanssouci and Park (Potsdam)

Tropical Islands Resort

Bastei

Moritzburg

Frauenkirche (Dresden)

Kath. Hofkirche (Dresden)

Monument to the Battle of the Nations (Leipzig)

Wartburg (Eisenach)

Kyffhäuser Monument

State Museum of Pre-History (Halle)

Wernigerode Castle

Madgeburg Catherdal (Magdeburg)

Grüne Zitadelle (Magdeburg)

Autostadt (Wolfsburg)

Herrenhausen Gardens (Herrenhausen)

Marienburg Castle

Hermannsdenkmal (Detmold)

Münster Cathedral (Münster)

Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)

Veltins-Arena (Gelsenkirchen)

Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex (Essen)

Merkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf)

Borussia-Park (Mönchengladbach)

Great St. Martin’s Church (Cologne)

South Bridge (Cologne)

Hohenzollern Bridge (Cologne)

RheinEnergieStadion (Cologne)

Aachener Cathedral (Aachen)

Drachenfels Castle

Drachenburg Castle (Königswinter)

Deutsches Eck (Koblenz)

Cochem Impreial Castle (Cochem)

Castle Katz (St. Goarshausen)

Niederwalddenkmal

Frankfurt Cathedral (Frankfurt am Main)

Oper Frankfurt (Frankfurt am Main)

Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt am Main)

Saar Polygon (Ensdorf)

Mannheim Water Town (Mannheim)

Freiburg Minster (Freiburg)

Hohenzollern Castle (Hechingen)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (Stuttgart)

Walhalla

Allianz Arena (Munich)

Olympiastadion (Munich)

St. Bartholomew’s Church (Berchtesgaden)

Bush Trip

Bush Trip Germany

Landing Challenges

EDDL Dusseldorf

EDXH Duene

Discovery Flight

Berlin

Austria

Photogrammetry Cities:

Graz

Vienna

Hand-Crafted Airports

LOWK – Klagenfurt Airport

Hand-Crafted Points of Interest

Melk Abbey (Melk)

Wiener Riesenrad (Vienna)

Hofsburg (Vienna)

St. Stephan’s Cathedral (Vienna)

Schönbrunn Palace & Gloriette (Vienna)

Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Vienna)

Eggenberg Palace (Graz)

Wörthersee Stadion (Klagenfurt)

Hohenwerfen Castle

Kufstein Fortress

Bush Trip

Bush Trip Austria

Landing Challenge

LOWK Klagenfurt

Switzerland

Photogrammetry Cities:

Basel

Hand-Crafted Airports

LSZR – St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport

Hand-Crafted Points of Interest

Tarasp Castle

Landwasser Viaduct

Castelgrande

Castello di Montebello

Castello di Sasso Corbaro

Abbey of Saint Gall (St. Gallen)

Kybunpark (St. Gallen)

Einsiedeln Abbey (Einsiedeln)

Grossmünster (Zurich)

Swiss National Museum (Zurich)

Letzigrund (Zurich)

St. Jakob Park (Basel)

Kapellbrücke (Lucerne)

Swissporarena (Lucerne)

Zentrum Paul Klee (Bern)

Stadion Wankdorf (Bern)

Bern Minster (Bern)

Federal Palace of Switzerland (Bern)

Stade de la Maladière (Neuchatel)

Lausanne Cathedral (Lausanne)

Brunswick Monument (Geneva)

Batiment des Forces Motrices (Geneva)

Stade de Geneve (Geneva)

Chillon Castle (Lake Geneva)

Gornergrat South Observatory

Sphinx Observatory

Bush Trip

Bush Trip Swiss

Bush Trip Grand Alpine Challenge (Cross Country)

Landing Challenges

LSZA Lugano

LSZR ST Gallen

Discovery Flight

Pennine

Offscreen Terrain Pre-Caching

“Offscreen terrain caching” is now available on PC. This option defines what level of detail your offscreen terrain will stream into memory. This is located in General Options > Graphics.

The definition of “Off screen terrain” is anything not currently visible behind the user.

Question from the community: “If set to Ultra, all the offscreen terrain will be cached at full quality – does this include buildings and trees in addition to ground terrain?” Yes, this includes not only terrain but buildings, trees, photogrammetry, textures, and everything else in the world.

It will have four settings:

Low – This setting will improve performance but a lot of terrain data is streamed at a lower quality behind the user, while FPS drops may increase when turning your head.

Medium – This is what you currently have right now in the current build. The terrain behind the user is streamed at a lower quality and reduces the impact on memory and FPS, but when turning your head will need to stream the terrain and FPS drops may occur in that moment.

High – High will be an intermediate state between Medium and Ultra

Ultra – This is will have no offscreen caching at all, and everything will be maxed out based on your graphics setting. The quality in front of the user is the same as from behind the user, so nothing needs to be loaded. This could come with some FPS drops when turning the head, but would result in higher FPS and lower memory usage when looking forward and not turning your head quickly.

Safe Mode

Learn all about “Safe Mode” here: https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4405893759378

