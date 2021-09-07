World Update 6 – DACH – ist da!

Das World Update 6 mit Verbesserungen der Region Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz ist veröffentlicht. Das Welt-Update enthält neue Luftbilder, hochauflösende Höhenkarten und mehrere brandneue 3D-Städte in Deutschland, Basel in der Schweiz, Graz und Wien in Österreich. Das Update verbessert die Optik dieser drei Länder und der wunderschönen Bergketten der Alpen drastisch.
Download Instructions
- For PC users: Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
- Open the Microsoft Store, Steam, or Xbox application (whichever you use to play the sim) check for updates to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Install the update. Click here for a more in-depth guide for PC users.
- Launch Microsoft Flight Simulator and install the in-game content update.
- Once in the sim, head to the Marketplace and download the free content update labeled World Update 6.
Release Notes 1.19.8.0
Stability
- Several crashes have been fixed across the title
- Applying the default profile for the Mouse will no longer crash the title when an custom profile was loaded on PC
- Fixed crash in autosave in bushtrip missions when the user has a non-ASCII name
- The title can now be launched in Safe mode 1 via a pop-up to deactivate all Community and Marketplace content on PC only. The option will be available after a crash as long as Devmode is not enabled.
- Fixed some scenarios where mandatory content was not downloaded or installed properly on PC if it had been deleted via the content manager (“You are missing packages that are essential to run Microsoft Flight Simulator. Please update the application and try again.”)
Navigation
- Fixed ATC radar altitude so the ATC no longer asks you to change your altitude when it is not applicable
- The VFR Map now displays information for latitudes beyond 75 degrees
- New AIRAC cycle 2108 is now available
Planes
- SR22 performance and fuel consumption has been modified to better match POH
- Gyro Drift is now correctly set when Aircraft Systems assistance preset is set to Easy / Medium / Hard
Peripherals
- Fixed the ENG 1 and the Crank/ Mode norm/ IGN/Start buttons on the Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus edition
World
- Updated elevation data for Germany, Austria & Switzerland
- Updated aerial imagery for Germany, Austria & Switzerland
- “Offscreen terrain pre caching ” graphics settings has been added (Low, Medium, High and Ultra). If set to Ultra, all the offscreen terrain will be cached at full quality which will reduce FPS drops and LOD popping when panning the camera but may impact overall performance
- Maximum photogrammetry draw distance has been further increased. As a result photogrammetry downtown building areas will be visible from farther away
- Better management of low bandwidth Bing terrain data and photogrammetry streaming as the change to Offline data is no longer persistent (changes applied only affect the current flight)
- Fixed an issue where the Bing terrain data would switch to offline in low bandwidth scenarios without displaying a warning pop-up, when data consumption cap was set (the warning pop up is now displayed properly)
- Cities at night are now more visible on the World Map
- Various airport data fixes
- LEMD: added Restriction for landings and take-offs on runways according to charts
- LEMI: fixed ICAO issue for Region de Murcia International Airport
- OPIS: Islamabad airport now has lights
- 02NH: fixed Iroquois landing altitude
- EGGK: fixed issue with a building in the middle of a taxiway
- EDDF: added Restriction for landings and take-offs on runways according to charts
- KGTU: added missing buildings
- FNDB: fixed Terraforming and data issues
- 89AK: fixed elevation issue
- KDVT: fixed parking 75 spawning point
- ESKS: updated ICAO for Scandinavian Mountains Airport
- SSGG: updated ICAO for Tancredo Thomas de Faria Airport (Guarapuava Airport)
- Improved Airport data on 100 airports
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|EDDM
|EDLP
|EDDT
|EDDH
|EDDL
|LOWW
|EDDK
|EDDB
|LOWS
|EDDV
|EDDP
|EDHI
|LOWZ
|EDNY
|EDXW
|LOWG
|LOIR
|EDDC
|EDLW
|LSZB
|EDNX
|EDFE
|EDLE
|EDDG
|EDFM
|EDHK
|LOWK
|EDMO
|EDSB
|EDXH
|LOWL
|EDFH
|LSMP
|EDMA
|EDLN
|EDKB
|EDFZ
|EDVE
|EDVK
|EDHL
|EDWR
|EDDE
|LSME
|EDJA
|EDRK
|LSTA
|LSPM
|EDCG
|LOXT
|EDWG
|EDWY
|EDLR
|LSZE
|LOIJ
|LOIH
|EDRY
|LSMF
|LOAV
|EDDR
|EDLV
|EDGS
|LOAN
|LSPV
|EDAZ
|EDTF
|EDRE
|EDLT
|EDWI
|EDAH
|EDKA
|EDLD
|EDBM
|EDCP
|EDWJ
|EDTL
|EDTQ
|EDRV
|EDWL
|EDLM
|EDML
|EDOP
|EDQD
|EDRZ
|ETHB
|LSGG
|LSGS
|LSZR
|LSZA
|LSZS
|LSC
|LSZL
|LSGL
|LSMM
|LSZF
|LSZG
|LSMA
|LSZN
|LSZK
|EDVM
|EDTY
- Addition of 43 new airports:
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|EDAX
|EDAY
|EDBN
|EDEM
|EDER
|EDFJ
|EDGT
|EDOV
|EDUT
|EDXN
|EDXQ
|ETHC
|ETHE
|ETHF
|ETHR
|ETHS
|ETMN
|ETND
|ETNH
|ETNJ
|ETNL
|ETNN
|ETNS
|ETNT
|ETSB
|ETSE
|ETSH
|ETSI
|ETSN
|LOGK
|LSGC
|LSMC
|EDHR
|EDII
|EDKC
|EDKQ
|EDKY
|EDPR
|EDTI
|EDUQ
|EDUU
|EDVB
|LOSM
VR
- The title no longer crashes when quitting the sim in VR
- Various tutorial fixes: briefs and debriefs are properly displayed, no blockers anymore. Please note that Tutorial 1 in VR mode is still under work and will be complete in a future update
Marketplace
- Content User Rating is now more accurate
SDK
- Fixed group displaying and collapse/uncollapse issue in the scenery editor
- Projected Mesh not rendered when moving camera or adding new one in the Scenery editor (we force the loading of LOD 0)
- Improved some text rendering for XML gauges
- Plane debug screens now correctly calculate and display GPH/gallon per hour fuel consumptions (DebugAircraftEngines & DebugAircraftTracking)
- Aircraft Editor: the .cfg files are no longer corrupted when using the editor
Optional World Update Content (via the In-Sim Marketplace)
Germany
Photogrammetry Cities:
- Bielefeld
- Braunschweig
- Frankfurt am Main
- Konstanz
- Wuppertal
Hand-Crafted Airports
- EDHL – Lübeck Airport
- EDDS – Stuttgart Airport
Hand-Crafted Points of Interest
- Helgioland
- Elbphilarmonie (Hamburg)
- Volksparkstadion (Hamburg)
- Holsten Gate (Lübeck)
- Fehmarn Sound Bridge
- Schwerin Castle (Schwerin)
- St. Nicholas Church (Wismar)
- Freilichtmuseum Gross Raden
- St. Nicholas Church (Stralsund)
- St. Mary’s Church (Stralsund)
- Jasmund National Park (Rügen)
- Rheinsberg Palace
- Brandenburg Gate (Berlin)
- Olympiastadion (Berlin)
- Sanssouci and Park (Potsdam)
- Tropical Islands Resort
- Bastei
- Moritzburg
- Frauenkirche (Dresden)
- Kath. Hofkirche (Dresden)
- Monument to the Battle of the Nations (Leipzig)
- Wartburg (Eisenach)
- Kyffhäuser Monument
- State Museum of Pre-History (Halle)
- Wernigerode Castle
- Madgeburg Catherdal (Magdeburg)
- Grüne Zitadelle (Magdeburg)
- Autostadt (Wolfsburg)
- Herrenhausen Gardens (Herrenhausen)
- Marienburg Castle
- Hermannsdenkmal (Detmold)
- Münster Cathedral (Münster)
- Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)
- Veltins-Arena (Gelsenkirchen)
- Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex (Essen)
- Merkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf)
- Borussia-Park (Mönchengladbach)
- Great St. Martin’s Church (Cologne)
- South Bridge (Cologne)
- Hohenzollern Bridge (Cologne)
- RheinEnergieStadion (Cologne)
- Aachener Cathedral (Aachen)
- Drachenfels Castle
- Drachenburg Castle (Königswinter)
- Deutsches Eck (Koblenz)
- Cochem Impreial Castle (Cochem)
- Castle Katz (St. Goarshausen)
- Niederwalddenkmal
- Frankfurt Cathedral (Frankfurt am Main)
- Oper Frankfurt (Frankfurt am Main)
- Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt am Main)
- Saar Polygon (Ensdorf)
- Mannheim Water Town (Mannheim)
- Freiburg Minster (Freiburg)
- Hohenzollern Castle (Hechingen)
- Mercedes-Benz Arena (Stuttgart)
- Walhalla
- Allianz Arena (Munich)
- Olympiastadion (Munich)
- St. Bartholomew’s Church (Berchtesgaden)
Bush Trip
- Bush Trip Germany
Landing Challenges
- EDDL Dusseldorf
- EDXH Duene
Discovery Flight
- Berlin
Austria
Photogrammetry Cities:
- Graz
- Vienna
Hand-Crafted Airports
- LOWK – Klagenfurt Airport
Hand-Crafted Points of Interest
- Melk Abbey (Melk)
- Wiener Riesenrad (Vienna)
- Hofsburg (Vienna)
- St. Stephan’s Cathedral (Vienna)
- Schönbrunn Palace & Gloriette (Vienna)
- Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Vienna)
- Eggenberg Palace (Graz)
- Wörthersee Stadion (Klagenfurt)
- Hohenwerfen Castle
- Kufstein Fortress
Bush Trip
- Bush Trip Austria
Landing Challenge
- LOWK Klagenfurt
Switzerland
Photogrammetry Cities:
- Basel
Hand-Crafted Airports
- LSZR – St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport
Hand-Crafted Points of Interest
- Tarasp Castle
- Landwasser Viaduct
- Castelgrande
- Castello di Montebello
- Castello di Sasso Corbaro
- Abbey of Saint Gall (St. Gallen)
- Kybunpark (St. Gallen)
- Einsiedeln Abbey (Einsiedeln)
- Grossmünster (Zurich)
- Swiss National Museum (Zurich)
- Letzigrund (Zurich)
- St. Jakob Park (Basel)
- Kapellbrücke (Lucerne)
- Swissporarena (Lucerne)
- Zentrum Paul Klee (Bern)
- Stadion Wankdorf (Bern)
- Bern Minster (Bern)
- Federal Palace of Switzerland (Bern)
- Stade de la Maladière (Neuchatel)
- Lausanne Cathedral (Lausanne)
- Brunswick Monument (Geneva)
- Batiment des Forces Motrices (Geneva)
- Stade de Geneve (Geneva)
- Chillon Castle (Lake Geneva)
- Gornergrat South Observatory
- Sphinx Observatory
Bush Trip
- Bush Trip Swiss
- Bush Trip Grand Alpine Challenge (Cross Country)
Landing Challenges
- LSZA Lugano
- LSZR ST Gallen
Discovery Flight
- Pennine
Offscreen Terrain Pre-Caching
“Offscreen terrain caching” is now available on PC. This option defines what level of detail your offscreen terrain will stream into memory. This is located in General Options > Graphics.
The definition of “Off screen terrain” is anything not currently visible behind the user.
Question from the community: “If set to Ultra, all the offscreen terrain will be cached at full quality – does this include buildings and trees in addition to ground terrain?” Yes, this includes not only terrain but buildings, trees, photogrammetry, textures, and everything else in the world.
It will have four settings:
- Low – This setting will improve performance but a lot of terrain data is streamed at a lower quality behind the user, while FPS drops may increase when turning your head.
- Medium – This is what you currently have right now in the current build. The terrain behind the user is streamed at a lower quality and reduces the impact on memory and FPS, but when turning your head will need to stream the terrain and FPS drops may occur in that moment.
- High – High will be an intermediate state between Medium and Ultra
- Ultra – This is will have no offscreen caching at all, and everything will be maxed out based on your graphics setting. The quality in front of the user is the same as from behind the user, so nothing needs to be loaded. This could come with some FPS drops when turning the head, but would result in higher FPS and lower memory usage when looking forward and not turning your head quickly.
Safe Mode
Learn all about “Safe Mode” here: https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4405893759378
Release Note Details
- SR22 performance and fuel consumption has been modified to better match POH: SR22 was flying 4% too slow (max speed 2000ft) and had a 10% too low fuel consumption.
- Better management of low bandwidth Bing terrain data and photogrammetry streaming as the change to Offline data is no longer persistent (changes applied only affect the current flight): In a low bandwidth scenario, a pop-up is displayed informing the user that they should turn off Bing terrain data and photogrammetry. Turning it off at this moment was a persistent change which lead to some users playing in offline mode without knowing it. The switch to offline data is no longer persistent starting with this update.
- Content user rating is now more accurate: A bug was found that did not register every rating and capped at a certain amount. This is now fixed and all ratings from users will be accounted for.
und immer wieder die gleiche chose daß man erst im MS store das update gewaltsam anstoßen muß, sonst fand er das update nicht aus dem MSFS heraus. also “get updates” im Microsoft Store klicken, dann gehts.
Also exakt so, wie es in den Download Anweisungen empfohlen wird?
hatte zuerst trotz mehrfachem “get updates” nix gebracht. mehrfaches re-load des Stores und dann gings irgendwann mal.
wir haben doch in unserer schnelllebigen Zeit für Anweisungen und so heute keine Zeit!
🙂
Der Store zeigt mir einfach kein update an, da kann ich reloaden, abmelden, anmelden, neustarten-völlig Latte-keine updates…
Also bei mir findet er im MS Store leider kein Update 🙁
Bei mir auch, probiere seit 1,5 Stunden – findet gar nichts!
wie ich schon sagte; war bei mir auch so. versuchs mal hiermit:
“Installing and launching the Xbox App from the Microsoft Store worked for me too. Finally updating!”
Funktioniert nicht-auf welchem Weg auch immer!
Die XBox-App-Installation hat geholfen das Update zu finden, vielen Dank!
Es ist und bleibt so…für Updates/Installer sind sie zu doof…
Sollten sich einen Steam-Programmierer ins Haus holen…
DITO. Dauert wohl bißchen.
“Dauert wohl bißchen.”
bei ihm hier dürfte es noch viiiiel bißchen länger dauern:
“Updating… 539,52 GIB”
das update ist und bleibt eine zitterpartie, aber wenns dann mal läuft ist die Freude umso größer. und wo bleiben die LIKE klicks biddeschön?
Yo.Gie. Danke für den super Tipp! Wie kommt man auf so einen Lösungsweg? Egal – funktioniert einwandfrei
Vielen Dank
Hier ist die Lösung. (Für PC).
XBOX App installieren. Darüber MSFS starten. Dann kommt die Meldung. Im Store wechseln. Updates abrufen. MSFS wird installiert. MSFS starten und weitere Updates durchführen.
Tatsächlich – das klappt bei mir auch – tausend Dank!
Vielen Dank dafür, dass man bei Euch so gute Infos bekommt. Auch für vielen Details des Updates. Ich gucke jeden Tag bei Euch rein! 👍
diese “guten infos” bezgl. WU6 sind ja schon seit monaten bekannt, und spätestens seit es vor 2 wochen nochmals auf heute verschoben wurde.ich glaube von Wien fehlten noch einige Daten. Aber gern geschehn! 🙂
bin gespannt wie Wien aussieht!! 😀
Der Dank war an Günter und das simflight Team gerichtet, aber egal…
also xbox app runterladen und dann aktualisieren! Funkt super!
“also xbox app runterladen und dann aktualisieren! Funkt super!”
habs nicht ganz verstanden, könnte das nochmal jemand wiederholen bitte!
Also…XBox-App…nein, der war gut! 🙂
was war da schwer zu verstehen ? im ms store XBOX APP runterladen und msfs aktualisieren. Fertig 😉
hab zu spät eingeschaltet, also wie geht das jetzt nochmal 🙂
also hier nochmal die offizielle version:
We are aware that some users who own Microsoft Flight Simulator through the Microsoft Store are experiencing issues with installing World Update VI. This is an intermittent issue on the Microsoft Store that is affecting many titles including Microsoft Flight Simulator.
In addition to following the steps linked to in our update support guide, we also advise that you download and update the most recent Xbox app update from the Microsoft Store. This workaround has been working well for those not seeing the update:
1. Go to the Microsoft Store and search for the ‘Xbox’ App.
2. Download the ‘Xbox’ App and click ‘Launch’.
3. Once the Xbox App is running, go back to the Microsoft Store to ‘Downloads and Updates’ and click ‘Get Updates’
4. The MSFS update should start to download.”
…………………………….
biddeschön! and don’t forget to like, subscribe und den ganzen Schmus
Im Microsoft Store die “Xbox” App installieren und starten. Danach im Microsoft Store zum MSFS wechseln (“Meine Bibliothek” oben rechts). Erst dann lädt das Update des MSFS im Microsoft Store, d.h. es steht dort nicht einfach “Spielen” ohne Update.
Das funzt, danke omsyndrom!
ORBX Frankfurt nicht Kompatibel (Häuser so Hoch wie Berge) kann das jemand bestätigen?
Danke !
Gruß Jürgen
Danke an euch: Dieter, Yo.Gie et all … für diese Infos hier.
Diese Xbox App installation scheint wohl so eine art Interimslösung zu sein, für die ganz fixen updater.
BTW
Danach sollte man wie gewohnt im MSFS Content Manager nachschauen ob man da dann noch weitere Addons manuell anstossen darf.
regards
“Danach sollte man wie gewohnt im MSFS Content Manager nachschauen ob man da dann noch weitere Addons manuell anstossen darf.”
“New World Updates are downloaded from the marketplace, not the content manager.”
Indeed (not Ingrid) there you can find the DACH update that´s true … aber ich habe nach dem Xbox … update in meinem Content Manager trotzdem 4-5 updates gefunden, die ich manuell anstossen durfte.
EDAY is back or alive now und sieht auch irgendwie nach EDAY aus, aaaaaber die Platzhöhe von 263 ft stimmt nicht mit der aktuellen Wetterhöhe QNH überein, ist höher wenn man auf Taste <B> drückt, hat aber nichts mit diesem update zu tun, war auch vorher schon so verbuggt.
Statt des Brandenburger Tors hätte man mal lieber den Berliner Fernsehturm am Alex etwas aufhübschen oder entgraten sollen, der sieht bei mir von weitem schon etwas gaga aus aber naja man kann nicht alles haben.Dafür is Tegel Tower halbwegs nett.
“sieht bei mir von weitem schon etwas gaga aus”
Berlin ebent 🙂
Frankfurt hat jetzt nen fetten Bahnhof spendiert bekommen. Das die Landschaften bei Sichtwechsel sich so aufploppend aufbauen sollte das mit dieser Version nicht wieder gepatched sein?? war früher bei mir nicht so
Hi!
Schließe mich dem Dank sehr gerne an. Die XBox App war auf meinem Rechner zwar schon installiert, aber das Update wurde mir auch erst dann angezeigt, nachdem ich die XBox App gestartet hatte. Ab da lief das Update innerhalb von ca. 15 Minuten in einem Rutsch durch.
Die ersten Flüge in der Schweiz waren schon sehr beeindruckend!
Bravo und herzlichen Glückwunsch an alle, die an diesem Update beteiligt waren :-))
Liebe Grüße
Christian
Hat jemand die Ju52 finden können? 😉
Was ist aus der geworden?
“Ju52”
übermorgen übermorgen nur nicht heute …
sagen alle informierten Leute.
Ah, ok…danke Dir!