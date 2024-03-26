SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW14/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- iniBuilds – A300-600R Airliner MSFS Update 1.1 PW Engines
- Aeroplane Heaven – Republic P47D Thunderbolt MSFS
- iniBuilds – Luton EGGW MSFS
- Project Max – WICC Husein Sastranegara Airport MSFS
- FSFormosa – RCLG Shuinan Airport Taiwan MSFS FREE
- iniBuilds – Fly X Simulations Kefalonia LGKF MSFS
- Colombian Virtual Design – SANL Aeropuerto La Rioja Argentina MSFS
- RKbridger – Mid Atlantic USA Bridges MSFS
- SimNord – EKHG Herning Airport MSFS
- UK2000 Scenery – Glasgow 2020HD FSX P3DV5
- SimMan – Krabi International Airport VTSG MSFS
- Mango Studios – MD-80 IAE V2500 Add-On XP12
- MFSG – Kitakyushu Airport RJFR MSFS
- Slightly Delayed Simulations – D66 – Delta Junction MSFS
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 4 Flysimware Falcon 50 FSX P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 3 Flysimware Falcon 50 FSX P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 5 Flysimware Falcon 50 FSX P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 2 Flysimware Falcon 50 FSX P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack Flysimware Falcon 50 FSX P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Just Flight – 146 Professional MSFS Update v2
- SimBitWorld – A Pilot’s Life – Chapter 2 Update v2.2.1.132
- Drzewiecki Design – KBFI Boeing Field MSFS Update v1.1.0
- MK Studios – Barcelona-El Prat LEBL MSFS Update v1.1.2
- Beautiful Model of the World – LIPZ Venice Marco Polo Tessera MSFS Update v3.1
- Fly 2 High – RKTU Cheongju International Airport MSFS Update v1.5.0
- SXAirportDesign – El Paso KELP MSFS Update v1.10
- SamScene – China Sanya Phoenix ZJSY MSFS Update v1.1
- SamScene – China Xiamen ZSAM MSFS Update v1.3.5
- SamScene – South Korea Jeju RKPC MSFS Update v1.5
- FSFormosa – RCCM Qimei RCWA Wangan Taiwan MSFS Update v2.0
💰 SALES
- rkSoftware 20% OFF MSFS FS Starter until April 25th
- Baysim Scenery 5% OFF MSFS Grand Teton Jenny Lake until April 19th
- Fly 2 High 35% OFF MSFS Airports incl. KRSW Southwest Florida, LBSF Sofia V2, KJAX Jacksonville and more until April 19th
- MM Simulations 30% OFF MSFS Airports incl EBLG Liège, ENTC Tromsø, LIMP Parma and more until April 09th
- Asian Airports 20% OFF MSFS P3D FSX South Korean Airports including Seoul Gimpo and Ningbo, until April 21st
- StarSim 40% OFF X-Plane 12/11 US Airports until April 19th including KSTL St Louis, KPHL Philadelphia and KGRB Green Bay