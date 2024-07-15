SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW29/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
MSFS
- FSDG – Maldives – VRMM & Malé Atolls Bundle MSFS
- FSDG – Maldives – Velana Intl Airport MSFS
- FSDG – Maldives – North Malé Atoll MSFS
- FSDG – Maldives – South Malé Atoll MSFS
- FS Simulations – Multi Crew PMDG 777 MSFS
- SiamFlight – VTST Trang Intl Thailand MSFS
- Velocity Skytech – Bournemouth Airport MSFS
- Spinoza – EDBM Magdeburg Airport MSFS
- FeelThere – KDEN Denver Airport MSFS
- Pachilabs – Valley Intl Airport KHRL MSFS
- Aerosoft – FS Studio – Airfield Ganderkesee MSFS
- South Oak Co – FS Birds – South America, North MSFS
- Taburet – Europe Trees MSFS
- Taburet – USA East Trees 2 MSFS
- FlyDrive4D – Caribbean Pack Vol2 MSFS
- Taburet – Night3D X Colombia Venezuela MSFS
- ATD Sim – The Metroplex – Dallas, Texas MSFS
- MFSG – Senai Intl WMKJ FS2004 FSX P3D3-5
- ATD Sim – The Metroplex – Dallas, Texas XP11/12
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Leonardo Software House – Fly the Maddog X MSFS Build 1.2B190
- Flightsim Studio AG – E-Jets 170/175 and 190/195 MSFS Update 0.9.30
- Indiafoxtecho – F-35 Lightning II MSFS Update v1.3.4
- Hifi Tech – Active Sky FS MSFS Build B8942
- JustSim – UUWW Vnukovo International Airport MSFS Update v1.20
- Just Flight – DC Designs F-4E F-4J & FGR2 Phantom MSFS Update v0.1.4
- Classic Aircraft Simulations – CAS Piper J-3 Cub MSFS Update v1.1
- iniBuilds – iniBuilds Detroit KDTW MSFS
- iniBuilds – iniBuilds Buffalo Niagara KBUF MSFS
- SceneryTR – Istanbul Airport LTFM MSFS
- CLI4D Designs – Bora Bora Improvement Project MSFS Update v1.50
- Simbitworld – A Pilot’s Life – Chapter 2 Build 2.2.1.162
- UK2000 Scenery – London City Airport EGLC MSFS Update v1.0.4
- Flightsim Studio AG – Airfield Ganderkesee MSFS Update v1.1.0
- FS Limited – Multi Crew Experience MSFS Edition Update v3.9.3
