Supercarrier: Ein Blick unters Deck

Nicht mehr lange, dann sind Flugzeugträger-Starts im DCS noch realistischer. Das Supercarrier-Modul kommt am 15. April und damit ein Flightdeck, auf dem es wuselt. Eagle Dynamics haben angesichts des Release jetzt in den FAQs grundsätzliche Features zum Release niedergeschrieben. Anders gesagt: Dinge, die man bekommt und Dinge, auf die man noch warten muss. Und zu letzteren gehört auch das Hangar-Deck im Bauch des Flugzeugträgers, das ED das erste mal auch auf Bildern präsentiert.

Folgende Dinge werden mit dem Early-Access-Release des Supercarrier-Moduls verfügbar sein:

• Highly detailed polygon model

• High resolution textures that include realistic weathering and markings

• Animated arresting wires and lifts (AI controlled at first)

• Animated radar antennas

• Animated aircraft elevators

• Animated catapult bubble between catapults 1 and 2

• Steam from catapults

• Deck lighting

• Risers (guard rails) around aircraft elevators when lowered

• Populated island crew

• Long range line up lights

• Animated “rabbit lights” along landing area center line

• IFLOLS

• Damage model

• Functional air defense weapon systems:

o Sea Sparrow

o CWIS

o RAM

• Option for all Nimitz-class aircraft carriers of the Roosevelt sub-class:

o CVN-71 Theodore Roosevelt

o CVN-72 Abraham Lincoln

o CVN-73 George Washington

• Deck parking. Allow up to 14 aircraft to be spawned on deck for multiplayer missions

• Carrier radio communications for Case I, Case II, and Case III

• Static deck crew that can be placed by mission designer

• Animated deck crew for bow and waist catapults launches

• Static deck vehicles (mule, fire truck, and crane) that can be placed by mission designer

• New Kuznetsov Russian aircraft carrier

• Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer

Und folgende Dinge soll danach noch folgen:

• Ready Room

• Air Boss Station

• Interactive LSO Controls like manual control of hook touch down location, hook to ramp height, wave off lights, and cut lights

• Plane directors to guide aircraft to catapults and off the landing area

• Three additional ships of the sub-class

o CVN-75 Harry S. Truman

• Rendered hangar deck

• Emergency barrier net (controlled for Air Boss station)

• Deck crew (not static deck crew) that move to avoid collisions with aircraft

• Deck crew glow sticks for night operations

Und hier noch ein paar weitere Impressionen des Addons von der DCS-Screenshot-Seite.