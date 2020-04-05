Supercarrier: Ein Blick unters Deck

Nicht mehr lange, dann sind Flugzeugträger-Starts im DCS noch realistischer. Das Supercarrier-Modul kommt am 15. April und damit ein Flightdeck, auf dem es wuselt. Eagle Dynamics haben angesichts des Release jetzt in den FAQs grundsätzliche Features zum Release niedergeschrieben. Anders gesagt: Dinge, die man bekommt und Dinge, auf die man noch warten muss. Und zu letzteren gehört auch das Hangar-Deck im Bauch des Flugzeugträgers, das ED das erste mal auch auf Bildern präsentiert.
Folgende Dinge werden mit dem Early-Access-Release des Supercarrier-Moduls verfügbar sein:
• Highly detailed polygon model
• High resolution textures that include realistic weathering and markings
• Animated arresting wires and lifts (AI controlled at first)
• Animated radar antennas
• Animated aircraft elevators
• Animated catapult bubble between catapults 1 and 2
• Steam from catapults
• Deck lighting
• Risers (guard rails) around aircraft elevators when lowered
• Populated island crew
• Long range line up lights
• Animated “rabbit lights” along landing area center line
• IFLOLS
• Damage model
• Functional air defense weapon systems:
o Sea Sparrow
o CWIS
o RAM
• Option for all Nimitz-class aircraft carriers of the Roosevelt sub-class:
o CVN-71 Theodore Roosevelt
o CVN-72 Abraham Lincoln
o CVN-73 George Washington
• Deck parking. Allow up to 14 aircraft to be spawned on deck for multiplayer missions
• Carrier radio communications for Case I, Case II, and Case III
• Static deck crew that can be placed by mission designer
• Animated deck crew for bow and waist catapults launches
• Static deck vehicles (mule, fire truck, and crane) that can be placed by mission designer
• New Kuznetsov Russian aircraft carrier
• Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer
Und folgende Dinge soll danach noch folgen:
• Ready Room
• Air Boss Station
• Interactive LSO Controls like manual control of hook touch down location, hook to ramp height, wave off lights, and cut lights
• Plane directors to guide aircraft to catapults and off the landing area
• Three additional ships of the sub-class
o CVN-75 Harry S. Truman
• Rendered hangar deck
• Emergency barrier net (controlled for Air Boss station)
• Deck crew (not static deck crew) that move to avoid collisions with aircraft
• Deck crew glow sticks for night operations
Und hier noch ein paar weitere Impressionen des Addons von der DCS-Screenshot-Seite.
