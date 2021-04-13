Viva la México! Monterrey International und Guadalajara von MagMexico

Innerhalb kurzer Zeit hat Entwickler MagMexico zwei neue Destionationen aus seiner Heimat auf die MSFS-Karte gebracht: Die Flughäfen von Monterrey (MMMY) und Guadalajara (MMGL).

Die Universitätsstadt Monterrey liegt im Nordosten Mexikos und hat 1,2 Millionen Einwohner. Ihr internationaler Flughafen ist der viertgrößte des Landes und ist benannt nach dem Volkshelden Mariano Escobedo.

Der drittgrößte Airport des Landes ist der von Guadalajara, der Stadt des Tequilas und Ursprungsort der Mariachi-Musik im Westen Mexikos.

Hier die einzelnen Features:

MONTERREY

Detailed hangars and terminal buildings.

Dynamic lighting.

Highly detailed ground surfaces.

Precise AFD system (AFCAD).

Native volumetric grass and vegetation.

Native windsocks and taxisigns.

Native landing, runway, and taxiway lighting.

Static aircraft and vehicles.

Animated radar facilities and wigwag lights.

Static jetways.

Navigation systems facilities and antennas.

Detailed surrounding places like a hospital, hotel zone, gas stations, car rental, supermarkets a soccer field and a spa near runway 11/29.

GUADALAJARA

Detailed hangars and terminal buildings with interiors that stay dry during the rain.

Dynamic lighting.

Highly detailed ground surfaces.

Precise AFD system (AFCAD).

Native volumetric grass and vegetation.

Native windsocks and taxisigns.

Native landing, runway, and taxiway lighting.

Static aircraft and vehicles.

Animated radar facilities and wigwag lights.

Static jetways

Navigation systems facilities and antennas.

Gas station, car rental, food stores and supermarkets.

Beide Flughäfen sind unter anderem im Simmarket erhältlich und kosten jeweils rund 17 Euro. Wer einen der Airports bereits für P3D besitzt, kann zu einem leicht rabattierten Preis auch im MSFS abheben.