Zu Taccos und Burritos: Guadalajara von Magmexico veröffentlicht.

Hola!

Der drittgrößte Flughafen Mexikos und 6 größte Airport in Lateinamerika wurde von Magmexico auf Simmarket veröffentlicht. Der Flughafen enthält viele Details und bietet viele Flüge in die USA oder nach Mittel- Südamerika. Ausserdem verfügt der Flughafen über einen großen Fracht- und Wartungsbereich

Die 1,4 GB große Datei gibt es hier, zum Preis von stolzen 27,34€. Ob einem der Ausflug das wert ist, muss jeder selber entscheiden.

• Highly detailed hangars and terminal buildings with interiors and reflective glass.

• Dynamic lighting.

• Highly detailed ground surfaces.

• SODE jetways and windsocks.

• Precise AFD system (AFCAD) featuring simultaneous crosswind runway operations.

• Wet floor and hydroplaning effects triggered by rain.

• High performance volumetric grass and Autogen.

• Detailed taxisigns.

• Static aircraft and vehicles.

• Animated vehicles and radar facilities.

• Perimetral Fence.

• Navigation systems facilities and antennas.

• Landing, runway, and taxiway lighting.

• Animated birds, flying within the surroundings.

• Gas station, car rental, food stores and supermarkets.

• Control panel to manage some components.