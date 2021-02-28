Zu Taccos und Burritos: Guadalajara von Magmexico veröffentlicht.

Hola!
Der drittgrößte Flughafen Mexikos und 6 größte Airport in Lateinamerika wurde von Magmexico auf Simmarket veröffentlicht. Der Flughafen enthält viele Details und bietet viele Flüge in die USA oder nach Mittel- Südamerika. Ausserdem verfügt der Flughafen über einen großen Fracht- und Wartungsbereich
Die 1,4 GB große Datei gibt es hier, zum Preis von stolzen 27,34€. Ob einem der Ausflug das wert ist, muss jeder selber entscheiden.
• Highly detailed hangars and terminal buildings with interiors and reflective glass.
• Dynamic lighting.
• Highly detailed ground surfaces.
• SODE jetways and windsocks.
• Precise AFD system (AFCAD) featuring simultaneous crosswind runway operations.
• Wet floor and hydroplaning effects triggered by rain.
• High performance volumetric grass and Autogen.
• Detailed taxisigns.
• Static aircraft and vehicles.
• Animated vehicles and radar facilities.
• Perimetral Fence.
• Navigation systems facilities and antennas.
• Landing, runway, and taxiway lighting.
• Animated birds, flying within the surroundings.
• Gas station, car rental, food stores and supermarkets.
• Control panel to manage some components.