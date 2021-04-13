Voilà – MSFS World Update IV ist da!

Zusammen mit dem World Update 4 hat das Team von Asobo Studio jetzt die Version 1.15.7.0 für den MSFS 2020 veröffentlicht.
Zur Installation muss zuerst eine Aktualisierung im Microsoft Store oder bei Steam gestartet werden. Danach können die neuen Inhalte nach dem Start des MSFS heruntergeladen werden.
Zahlreiche Sehenswürdigkeiten im Bereich von Frankreich und den Beneluxländern haben ihren Weg in den MSFS gefunden. Die vollständige Liste der Orte im Microsoft Flight Simulator Forum ist lang.
Außerdem wurden, wie angekündigt, detaillierte Umsetzungen des Megève Airport (LFHM), Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (LFMN) und des Rotterdam The Hague Airport (EHRD) eingefügt.
Weiterhin werden jetzt die Städte Paris und Amsterdam mit Photogrammetrie dargestellt. Eine Landing Challenge (La Salette) und ein Bush Trip (Alpen und Pyrenäen) sind auch noch neu hinzugekommen.
Die Version 1.15.7.0 des Simulators beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
WORLD
- Fixed reduction of tree display distance that was caused by smaller tree sizes
- Water mask has been updated with latest locations
UI
- Localization has been added for Japanese and Dutch
- Incorrect fuel weight calculation when switching planes in the “Weight and Balance” screen has been fixed
PLANES
- S7 Airbus A320neo livery has been added
- KLM Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner livery has been added
- Fixed screens not turning on under rare circumstances
- Fixed black screens for various Aviat Pitts Special S2S liveries
- Fixed altitude and standard altitude calculations to fix the altimeter behavior (Now correctly calculates altitude based on altimeter pressure setting and outside pressure)
- Updated Diamond DA40NG speed, ground roll and fuel consumption
INPUT:
- Honeycomb device 10 degrees heading issue has been fixed
ACTIVITIES
- Fix sim rate speed change according to the various activity types
- Autopilot has been fixed in the second tutorial
SDK/DEVMODE
GENERAL:
- Added a new feature on the DevMode toolbar to let you know when a new release is available for download. It also includes the release notes for this update and the previous ones
- Improved the DevMode font, which could be blurry on some screens
- Added an Airport Creation Wizard to ease the creation of new airports
- New option to flag if a package is designed for Xbox and/or PC. This is mainly in preparation for some transparent changes in the back-end and shouldn’t affect your current work. Simply select this option if you consider releasing your content on Xbox via the in-game marketplace in the future.
DOCUMENTATION:
- Massive update to the Scenery Editor documentation
- Added External Installer Sample
- Added a page about VR for cockpits
- Added liveries sample
- Split « Documentation » tab in 2 links, « Open local » which is downloaded with the SDK update or « Open online » which redirects to docs.flightsimulator.com 11
SCENERY EDITOR:
- Fixed a bug on TaxiwaySign properties to prevent from typing invalid characters
- Removed inactive options: Cast shadow & No Snow
- Fixed a crash when using Importer from AP
- Fixed a bug that didn’t show object test radius when selected
- Fixed a bug on taxiway lines that were no longer displayed
- Fixed a buffer overflow on Display Name
- Fixed a crash when exiting « one-click placing » with Properties window visible
- Added a button to remove material from polygons
- Implemented the Delete Key as a way to delete individual points on polygons-based objects (painted lines, apron, polygons…)
AIRCRAFT EDITOR:
- The Initial Zoom value in the Camera tab is now capped to 20
WEBASSEMBLY:
- Fixed execute_calculator_code proxy and added more security to it
SIMCONNECT:
- Exposed ROTATION_ACCELERATION_BODY_X/Y/Z Simvars
KNOWN ISSUE
- The cockpit screens can end up in an unresponsive state if the RTC finishes and proceed into flight. Please make sure to click the Fly Now button before the RTC ends. (RTC = Real-Time Cinematic)
Obacht:
Beim ersten Start des MSFS nach dem Update der Store App wurde ich aufgefordert eine Disk einzulegen. Ich habe allerdings die Download Version aus dem MS Store.
Ich habe das abgebrochen und MSFS noch einmal neu gestartet, dann bin ich bis zum Download des Updates gekommen. Jetzt lädt das Update. Mal schauen was sie sonst noch wieder verbockt haben. 🙂
Also bei mir läuft es bis jetzt..hatte gerade Paris überflogen…
Bei mir ebenfalls bis jetzt keine Probleme. 😉
Bei mir war das Update etwas anders als sonst verlaufen. Bei allen vorherigen Updates wurde zunächst immer das Installer Paket aus dem Store heruntergeladen und beim Neustart des MFS wurde dann das eigentlich Update ausgeführt. Diesmal war es wie gesagt etwas anders. Beim starten des MFS wurde sofort das 17GB große Update angeboten, erst danach wurde dann aus dem Store ein weiteres, zirka 1,2GB Installer Paket und anschließend das Update mit 4,73 GB heruntergeladen 🙂
Wer wissen möchte wie man da am besten vorgeht, kann das hier nachlesen: http://www.friendlyflusi.de/forum/index.php?thread/2062-msfs-update-1-15-7-0-13-04-2021/