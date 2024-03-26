Facebook-f Youtube Tiktok Discord

Tja, Streik? Urlaub? Was ist los bei Asobo/MS?

Das heutige wöchentliche Dev Update des MSFS lässt tief blicken … bzw. gar nicht blicken! Es scheint, dass das Osterwochenende ein Massenstillstand erwirkt hat. Wo nichts ist, kann auch nichts werden 😀.

1 Kommentar
conaly
conaly
37 Minuten zuvor

Skandal! Ich warte acht Tage die Woche vollen Einsatz der Truppe! Denn ich hab immer noch kein Wetterradar und die Zeit für Dune und TopGun muss wieder eingeholt werden, denn nur wer ernsthaft simuliert darf sich auch Flight Simulator nennen! Alle anderen sollen bitteschön Prepar3D nutzen, denn dort darf man ja seit neustem Spaß beim simmen haben!

(Disclaimer für die Dauerdummen: ACHTUNG IRONIE! :P)

Last edited 37 Minuten zuvor by conaly
