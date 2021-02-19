simFlight Kurznachrichten

+++ Neues Preview-Video von Just Flights MSFS Piper Arrow III +++ London-Stansted von Boundless Sim soll Anfang März für X-Plane 11 herauskommen +++ Taxi2Gate zeigt sein nächstes Projekt für P3D: Indianapolis International Airport (ICAO: KIND) +++ Die X-Plane 11 Szenerie London-Gatwick Airport von Origami Studios (ICAO: EGKK) hat eine Woche nach Veröffentlichung einen Update (Version 1.1) erhalten +++ LatinVFR hat sein Bodenfahrzeuge-Add-on AREX NORTH AMERICA für MSFS auf den simMarket gebracht +++ Fly X Simulations wird bald Zakynthos Airport (ICAO: LGZA) für X-Plane 11 fertigstellen +++
