PILOT’S geben Szeneriedebüt im MSFS: Cedar Key Airport

Stefan Schäfer den Cedar Key Airport oder auch bekannt unter George T. Lewis Airport (ICAO: KCDK) für den Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 veröffentlicht. Der Flughafen liegt in Florida (USA) und hat mit 718m Länge die kürzeste asphaltierte öffentliche Start- und Landebahn in Florida.
Mehr liebevoll gemachte Screenshots findet Ihr auf der Produktseite von PILOT’S.
MAIN FEATURES
- For the brand-new Microsoft Flight Simulator
- 4K resolution textures
- Accurate representation of the 2020/2021 Cedar Key Airport layout
- Practice landing on the very challenging approach to the shortest paved public runway in Florida
- Both runways feature a displaced threshold
- No room for error, there is water in the immediate vicinity of both runway ends
- 64+ square kilometers photoreal
- Moving boat traffic featuring yachts and other watercraft
- 3D grass/trees custom vegation
- Realistic shadow rendition
- Special night light shadows textures
- Zeit-Dynamic scenery features create a unique and ever-changing airport environment
- Detailed water-masking for the airport vicinity
- Custom buildings for surrounding areas and lots of custom objects
- Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
- And more …