PILOT’S geben Szeneriedebüt im MSFS: Cedar Key Airport

Stefan Schäfer den Cedar Key Airport oder auch bekannt unter George T. Lewis Airport (ICAO: KCDK) für den Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 veröffentlicht. Der Flughafen liegt in Florida (USA) und hat mit 718m Länge die kürzeste asphaltierte öffentliche Start- und Landebahn in Florida.

Mehr liebevoll gemachte Screenshots findet Ihr auf der Produktseite von PILOT’S.

MAIN FEATURES

  • For the brand-new Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • 4K resolution textures
  • Accurate representation of the 2020/2021 Cedar Key Airport layout
  • Practice landing on the very challenging approach to the shortest paved public runway in Florida
  • Both runways feature a displaced threshold
  • No room for error, there is water in the immediate vicinity of both runway ends
  • 64+ square kilometers photoreal
  • Moving boat traffic featuring yachts and other watercraft
  • 3D grass/trees custom vegation
  • Realistic shadow rendition
  • Special night light shadows textures
  • Zeit-Dynamic scenery features create a unique and ever-changing airport environment
  • Detailed water-masking for the airport vicinity
  • Custom buildings for surrounding areas and lots of custom objects
  • Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
  • And more …

