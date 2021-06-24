Neue Version von SSGs B747 für X-Plane

Die Supercritical Simulations Group hat die Version 2.3 für ihre Boeing 747-8i herausgebracht.

Es handelt sich um ein recht umfangreiches Update, dass sowohl visuelle als auch systemseitige Verbesserungen für die X-Plane Queen of the Skies beinhaltet. Neben dem 3D-Model wurden flexible Flügel, die Ram Air Turbine, PBR Texturen und diverse Animationen hinzugefügt.

Intern wurden viele Systeme, vor allen Dingen das FMS, verbessert. Die Featureliste zeigt die vielen Änderungen:

External Model – FPS improvements, especially in Vulkan/Metal but also works well in OpenGL. – the complete external model was revised and many new UV fixes were made. – Fixed an error where the magenta track was off-center when the ND range was set at less than 2.5 miles. – Complete a new set of PBR textures. – New custom-designed external lighting. – Added Freighter main deck lights. – Added working Ram Air Turbine (RAT) and logic/systems. – Added electrical system dependency to certain cargo door operations. – Added details to the landing gear. – Improved particle system, including added fuel jettisoning and potable water draining.

Cockpit – Improved internal lights. – Fixed CDU and general instrument brightness. – Added crew lavatory to Intercontinental. – Added crew rest to Intercontinental. – Some texturing fixes were made. – Added more button sounds and animations.

Systems – Added RAT to the hydraulic system. – Added the second GPU for better system behavior. – Updated the automatic connection between electrical sources and bus ties. – Updated fuel, hydraulic, electrical, and other synoptic pages. – Improved the EICAS advisory message behavior and reset button function. – Added/revised fuel advisory messages. – Added emergency lights message. – Fixed engine #3 starting/shutdown logic. – Fixed and revised the external lights system and its power sources. – Updated behavior of the leading edge flaps and spoilers/speed brakes during all flight phases. – Added pitch limit indicators to the PFD. – Added fuel and electrical dependencies to APU starting. – Updated the wiper system to include independent control and added the cycle time for intermittent settings. – Updated some system sounds and added some new sounds for the improvements in this version. – Updated caution warning sound. – Fixed some manipulators such as vertical speed dial and autopilot disengage. – Fixed flaps up command for VREF + 100.

FMS – Increased the route legs list to 25 pages. – Fixed an error where the magenta track was off-center when the ND range was set at less than 2.5 miles. – Improved Navigation Display (ND). – Improved VNAV and LNAV logic. – Fixed throttles when advanced, now if TOGA is pressed, the throttles advance from their present position. – Fixed a bug that when STAR was changed, LNAV control was negatively affected. – Fixed an error where the magenta track was off-center when the ND range was set at less than 2.5 miles. – Fixed error when autopilot changed from FLCH to V/S mode and vice versa. – New ND terrain display with automatic terrain detection. – Improved holds to be more accurately flown. – Fixed airways entering, which was not recognized in some situations. – Improved the FD bars to be more accurate during takeoff and before autopilot mode connection. – Improved steps as displayed on ND in MAP mode. – Added green range arc during the climb. – Fixed Index page with LK6 opening an incorrect page. – Fixed some STARs that did not appear in the last DEP/ARR pages. – Fixed the autopilot not following some SIDs properly. – Improved stability with strong crosswinds.

Tablet – Fixed some click areas. – Improved fuel load sequence to match real loading behavior. – New details were added over the entire external airframe. – Added “Cold and Dark” start options.

Updated manuals – SSG 747-8 V2 Quick Start Guide.pdf – SSG 747-8 V2 FCOM.pdf

Das Update kann über den Skunkcrafts Updater installiert werden und ist kostenfrei.