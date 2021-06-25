Städtereisen mit Orbx – diesmal gehts nach Dubai

Für den MSFS 2020 hat Orbx Simulations Systems ja schon einige spektakuläre City Packs gestaltet. Jetzt kommt ein weiteres Highlight hinzu – die arabische Metropole Dubai.
Wer kennt ihn nicht, diesen modernen Traum aus 1001 Nacht. Das Emirat Dubai am Persischen Golf hat mittlerweile über 3 Millionen Einwohner und baut ein architektonisches Meisterwerk nach dem Anderen.
Orbx hat das sehr ansehnlich umgesetzt. Das Landmarks Dubai City Pack beinhaltet 22 hochdetaillierte und 185 Sehenswürdigkeiten mit mittlerem Detail. Sogar einen Flugplatz hat man aufgehübscht – den am Strand gelegenen Skydive Dubai (ICAO: OMDU) mit seiner Flugzeugträgerlandebahn. Neben Booten, Zügen, Kränen und Schornsteinen gibt es auch noch eine farbenfrohe Nachtbeleuchtung.
Das Produkt kann bei Orbx für gute 6 Euro bezogen werden. Nach der Installation benötigt die Szenerie 6,88 GB auf der Festplatte
Features:
- 22 high-detail custom landmarks including Atlantis The Palm, Royal Atlantis, Jumeirah Gate, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, The Address highrises, Dubai Frame, and the Ain Dubai ferris wheel
- 185 medium-detail custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance
- Coloured night lighting and other enhancements for the six default landmark buildings, including Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab
- OMDU Skydive Dubai is modeled with its unusual raised concrete platform runway and small terminal building
- Custom orthoimagery from the Palm Jumeirah area in the south to just west of Dubai International Airport
- Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, static trains and boats, cranes, chimneys, etc.
- Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how our custom landmarks sit within the simulator’s terrain
- Custom night lighting based on real-world photography