IndiaFoxtEcho – MB-339 Update

Im März hat IndiaFoxtEcho die MB399 aufgewertet mit höheren Details, verbesserten Funktionen, einem weiteren Modell und verbessertem Sound. Die Changelogs:

27-Mar-2021

Version 1.21

– Added A-MLU Model (as separate aircraft)

– Improved internal engine sounds (jet whine volume increased)

– Rear pilot figure of MB-339 pan has now HGU-55 helmet and olive drab suit (as

most commonly seen IRL)

14-Mar-2021

Version 1.20

Quality of Life improvements:

– remastered all external textures with higher detail

– changed HSI DME last digit animation (now continuous)

– fixed landing gear extraction and damaging speeds

– fixed bug that caused deletion of panel cover if gunsight is removed from A model

– decreased FD vertical bar sensitivity

– changed rule of GS engagement from GS ARM

– improved engine dynamics

– redone Wwise engine sounds, based on real world samples

– fixed minor bug in Tacan/Frequency conversion

– fixed minor bug in RDU display not showing the correct frequencies for COM1 in

some case

– added indication of X/Y Tacan channel

– improved cockpit self shadowing

– rear view mirror are now foldable

– added gear warning sound and silencer

– added streamers and covers if the aircraft is parked

– added underwing pylons to A model (add any weight to the relevant load station)

– added external fuel tanks to A model (add at least 51lbs to releval station –

cosmetic only)

– fixed VR cockpit collisions

– fixed external light bug introduced by Sim Update 3

– fixed external views HUD

– added g-stain sound

– fixed minor inaccuracies in warning test switch behavior

– fixed minor bug preventing fine adjustment of OBS in some cases

– GPS number keys can now be used to select waypoints (1 to 10)