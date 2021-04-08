simFlight.DE
simFlight.DE
X-Plane

JustSim hat Riga für X-Plane modernisiert

By Keine Kommentare

JustSim hat nochmal nachgelegt und die Version 2 des Riga International Airport (ICAO: EVRA) für X-Plane 11 herausgebracht.

Der größte Flughafen Lettlands liegt 13 km südwestlich von Rigas Innenstadt und hat eine Start- und Landebahn (18/36 mit 3200 m Länge). Die Heimatbasis von airBaltic wird auch von Lufthansa, Ryanair und Wizzair angeflogen.

Das Team von JustSim hat die Szenerie mit zahlreichen neuen Features ausgestattet:

  • Detailed airport objects and vehicles
  • Custom textured taxiways, runways and apron
  • Custom surroundings
  • Custom airport lights
  • Compatible with X-Plane 11 features
  • Animated ground vehicles
  • Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
  • High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
  • High resolution building textures
  • Excellent night effects
  • Realistic reflections on glass
  • World Traffic compatible
  • X-Life traffic compatible
  • Optimized for excellent performance
  • Animated Jetways (not SAM)

Das Produkt kann bei X-Plane.org für ca. 16 Euro erworben werden.

Related Posts

Abonniere
Benachrichtigungen:
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
0
Deine Gedanken? Bitte kommentieren!x
()
x