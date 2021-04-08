JustSim hat Riga für X-Plane modernisiert

JustSim hat nochmal nachgelegt und die Version 2 des Riga International Airport (ICAO: EVRA) für X-Plane 11 herausgebracht.
Der größte Flughafen Lettlands liegt 13 km südwestlich von Rigas Innenstadt und hat eine Start- und Landebahn (18/36 mit 3200 m Länge). Die Heimatbasis von airBaltic wird auch von Lufthansa, Ryanair und Wizzair angeflogen.
Das Team von JustSim hat die Szenerie mit zahlreichen neuen Features ausgestattet:
- Detailed airport objects and vehicles
- Custom textured taxiways, runways and apron
- Custom surroundings
- Custom airport lights
- Compatible with X-Plane 11 features
- Animated ground vehicles
- Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
- High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
- High resolution building textures
- Excellent night effects
- Realistic reflections on glass
- World Traffic compatible
- X-Life traffic compatible
- Optimized for excellent performance
- Animated Jetways (not SAM)
Das Produkt kann bei X-Plane.org für ca. 16 Euro erworben werden.