Neuer Altiport von LLH Créations

Ab sofort ist der Altiport de Megève (ICAO: LFHM) für den Microsoft Flugsimulator 2020 verfügbar. Der Flugplatz ist der perfekte Startpunkt für Flüge in die Alpen und zum Mont-Blanc. Erhältlich für knapp 15 EUR im hauseigenen Shop. Die 304 MG große Szenerie belegt nach der Installation 560 MB auf der Festplatte.

Features

Completely reprogrammed for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

All the textures have been reworked according to the specifications of this simulator.

Ground textures in high resolution full retouched by hand.

Many chalets and ski lifts in Megève and the resort are modeled.

Relief of the terrain, including the curves and height differences of the runway.

From January to March, real layers of snow cover the buildings of the altiport.