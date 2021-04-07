Neuer Altiport von LLH Créations

Ab sofort ist der Altiport de Megève (ICAO: LFHM) für den Microsoft Flugsimulator 2020 verfügbar. Der Flugplatz ist der perfekte Startpunkt für Flüge in die Alpen und zum Mont-Blanc. Erhältlich für knapp 15 EUR im hauseigenen Shop. Die 304 MG große Szenerie belegt nach der Installation 560 MB auf der Festplatte.
Features
- Completely reprogrammed for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.
- All the textures have been reworked according to the specifications of this simulator.
- Ground textures in high resolution full retouched by hand.
- Many chalets and ski lifts in Megève and the resort are modeled.
- Relief of the terrain, including the curves and height differences of the runway.
- From January to March, real layers of snow cover the buildings of the altiport.
- Animated gondolas and cable cars.