GSX für MSFS noch im August

Es gibt zwar noch kein Preisschild, aber eines ist klar: Ground Services X für den Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 soll noch im August erscheinen und es wird in zwei Paketen angeboten. Das “Pro” Paket soll dem aktuellen Umfang von GSX entsprechen, wie FSX/P3D Piloten es kennen. Das “Lite” Paket ist eher für X-Box User interessant und fokussiert sich nur auf das Ground Handling.

[…] We ( and other retailers ) will only sell the complete version with both packages, the reason why we made two separate package, is that “GSX World” will only be available on the MS Marketplace as a separate product, with a lower price, because it’s mainly geared to Xbox users, since it runs without any extra software. […]

VIrtuali im FSDT Forum

Neue Videos sind auch gerade in der Erstellung.

