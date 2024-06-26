SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW27/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
MSFS
- Roman Design – Vancouver Island Heliports MSFS
- TropicalSim – Fort-de-France Martinique TFFF V2 MSFS
- Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands MSFS
- MXI Design – LGKP Karpathos Airport MSFS
- FS2Crew – Microsoft ATR Edition MSFS
- Fergonez – Fergo Virtual CDU PMDG 777 MSFS
- LATAMstudios – SPTN Carlos Ciriani Intl Airport V2 MSFS
- PSDH Sceneries – SNPD – Aeroporto de Patos de Minas MSFS
- Ansmedia – Catapult Arrestor Pushback Toolbar App Free
- Taburet – Europe Ski Runs MSFS
- Taburet – Night3D X Morocco Algeria MSFS
X-Plane
- Flight Procedures Simulation – FPS Embraer 190 & 195 Series X-Plane 12
- Aerosoft – German Islands 1 East Frisia XP12/11
- FSX3D – Corte LFKT X-Plane 12
- ShortFinal Design – San Jose Airport KSJC XP12
- Just Flight – PA-28R Arrow III XP12
- Taburet – NightXP Central America Caribbean XP12/11
FSX. P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- iniBuilds – Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta HKJK MSFS Update v1.0.1
- Just Flight – DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat MSFS Update v1.1.1
- RKApps – FSRealistic Pro MSFS Update v2.2.2
- RKApps – SimHaptic – MSFS X-Plane 11/12 DCS Update v2.0.5
- France VFR – VFR France South-East-Riviera MSFS Update v1.40
- France VFR – VFR France South-West MSFS Update v1.01
- Fabio Merlo – FlightControlReplay 5 MSFS P3D Build V5.0.2407.03
- Jeppeson2001 – Victoria Falls Scenery Package MSFS Update v1.40
- FSDesigns – KPNS – Pensacola Intl Airport V2 XP12 Update v1.01
- M. A. RealTurb – RealTurb CAT Areas Global V2 MSFS Update v2.0.5
- Cascadia Approach – VOBL (Bangalore Intl) MSFS Update v1.1
- Creative Mesh GmbH – 0U3 Mahoney Creek D47 Cougar Ranch MSFS Update v1.1.0
- Lorby – Axis and Ohs V4 FSX P3D MSFS Update v4.30
- Marine Flightsim – Mega Yacht Poseidon MSFS Update v2.7
- RKBridger – Mid Atlantic USA Bridges MSFS Update v1.0.1
- MXI Design – ESOE Örebro Airport V2 MSFS Update v2.0
- SkyDesigners – French Airbase 102 Dijon-Longvic MSFS Update v1.1
- iniBuilds – RW Profiles Springfield-Branson KSGF MSFS Update v1.0.1
💰 SALES