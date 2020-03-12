Aktuell
DRZEWIECKI DESIGN – EPKK Krakau für X-Plane 11 released

Vor  einigen Tagen hat DRZEWIECKI DESIGN seine neue Krakau Szenerie für X-Plane 11 released.

Der Airport der 2. größten Stadt Polens wurde mit vielen Details ausgestattet : neben animierten Jetways, VDGS, Marshallern und diversen statischen Objekten, wurde auch das Polnische Luftfahrtmuseum mit umgesetzt.

Krakau selber wurde mit einer fotorealen Tapete mit diversen Landmarken und Gebäuden komplettiert.

Features :

  • High quality model of EPKK Kraków airport in Kraków, Poland, featuring the most up-to-date version possible.
  • Extensive though performance-friendly interior modeling at most terminal buildings, control tower and some hangars
  • Animated jetways, VGDS, marshallers (SAM plugin), custom animations, advanced dynamic lighting, static aircraft and people, detailed runway vertical profile (slopes)
  • EPKC airport including the whole area of Polish Aviation Museum
  • Photoreal Kraków city with landmarks and autogen
  • Highly advanced performance-friendly design, numerous optimization techniques used

Die Szenerie ist im Simmarket für 26,18€ zu haben

