DRZEWIECKI DESIGN – EPKK Krakau für X-Plane 11 released

Vor einigen Tagen hat DRZEWIECKI DESIGN seine neue Krakau Szenerie für X-Plane 11 released.
Der Airport der 2. größten Stadt Polens wurde mit vielen Details ausgestattet : neben animierten Jetways, VDGS, Marshallern und diversen statischen Objekten, wurde auch das Polnische Luftfahrtmuseum mit umgesetzt.
Krakau selber wurde mit einer fotorealen Tapete mit diversen Landmarken und Gebäuden komplettiert.
Features :
- High quality model of EPKK Kraków airport in Kraków, Poland, featuring the most up-to-date version possible.
- Extensive though performance-friendly interior modeling at most terminal buildings, control tower and some hangars
- Animated jetways, VGDS, marshallers (SAM plugin), custom animations, advanced dynamic lighting, static aircraft and people, detailed runway vertical profile (slopes)
- EPKC airport including the whole area of Polish Aviation Museum
- Photoreal Kraków city with landmarks and autogen
- Highly advanced performance-friendly design, numerous optimization techniques used
Die Szenerie ist im Simmarket für 26,18€ zu haben
