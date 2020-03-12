France VFR “Paris – Ile de France VFR” für Aerofly FS 2 erschienen

France VFR hat sein erstes Addon für den Aerofly FS2 released : Paris – Ile de France.

Die Fotoszenerie umfasst das Stadtgebiet von Paris mit seinen Hauptattraktionen und Brücken, sowie das restliche Gebiet der Region Île de France.

Die Szenerie besteht aus Fototapeten, einem detaillierten Mesh, tausenden VFR Landmarken und Millionen von Autogenhäusern und Bäumen.

Das sind die Main Features die France VFR verspricht :

– Paris-Ile de France region depicted in complete detail.

– Ground textures from 0.25 to 1.60 meter/pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendering.

– Ultra HD mesh 4.75 meters resolution over the entire scenery.

– Obstacles and VFR landmarks modeled on the entire scenery including the official SIA database (antennas, towers, water towers, wind turbines, various constructions …).

– Thousands of objects and POI buildings integrated into the environment (churches, power plants, silos, castles, industrial tanks, bridges, tolls…).

– Lognes, Saint-Cyr and Toussus airports modeled in great details.

– CDG, Orly and Le Bourget airports aren’t fully modelled as operational airports but runway textures have been flattened and main buildings are featured.

– External photo-realistic coverage outside the Paris-Ile de France area for better transition.

– Integration of 3D Automation® technology allowing multi-million buildings and realistic vegetation areas fitting geographic specifications.

– Extremely dense vegetation cultivation from high resolution IGN data.

– Full 3D night lighting on the entire scenery.

– Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Die Szenerie ist im Simmarket für reguläre 34,61€ zu haben, bis zum 13.03.2020 gibt es noch einen Einführungspreis von 29,42€.