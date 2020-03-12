France VFR “Paris – Ile de France VFR” für Aerofly FS 2 erschienen

France VFR hat sein erstes Addon für den Aerofly FS2 released : Paris – Ile de France.
Die Fotoszenerie umfasst das Stadtgebiet von Paris mit seinen Hauptattraktionen und Brücken, sowie das restliche Gebiet der Region Île de France.
Die Szenerie besteht aus Fototapeten, einem detaillierten Mesh, tausenden VFR Landmarken und Millionen von Autogenhäusern und Bäumen.
Das sind die Main Features die France VFR verspricht :
– Paris-Ile de France region depicted in complete detail.
– Ground textures from 0.25 to 1.60 meter/pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendering.
– Ultra HD mesh 4.75 meters resolution over the entire scenery.
– Obstacles and VFR landmarks modeled on the entire scenery including the official SIA database (antennas, towers, water towers, wind turbines, various constructions …).
– Thousands of objects and POI buildings integrated into the environment (churches, power plants, silos, castles, industrial tanks, bridges, tolls…).
– Lognes, Saint-Cyr and Toussus airports modeled in great details.
– CDG, Orly and Le Bourget airports aren’t fully modelled as operational airports but runway textures have been flattened and main buildings are featured.
– External photo-realistic coverage outside the Paris-Ile de France area for better transition.
– Integration of 3D Automation® technology allowing multi-million buildings and realistic vegetation areas fitting geographic specifications.
– Extremely dense vegetation cultivation from high resolution IGN data.
– Full 3D night lighting on the entire scenery.
– Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
Die Szenerie ist im Simmarket für reguläre 34,61€ zu haben, bis zum 13.03.2020 gibt es noch einen Einführungspreis von 29,42€.
Ganz wunderbare Szenerie mit schönen Fassaden und POIs und gutem Bodenbild. Die (ziemlich weiten) Grenzen findet man auf der Website von France VFR. Und im Gegensatz zum Prepar3d-Pendant kann man mit 50 fps ruckelfrei über den Louvre fliegen.
Ich hoffe nur, dass France VFR nicht wie die Vorgänger ORBX, Aerosoft und Taburet gleich wieder das Handtuch wirft.
Das hoffe ich auch. Aerofly kann jede Unterstützung gebrauchen. Im Kern ist es ein super Simulator dem aber leider auch nach Jahren viele Features fehlen, die nötig wären, um mit den großen mitzuspielen. Und wenn der FS2020 wirklich so wird wie behauptet seh ich ziemlich schwarz für Aerofly
Das sieht wirklich 1a aus. Vor allem wenn man die angesprochenen Frames bedenkt, ist dass genau so, wie man es sich wünscht.
50 fps wäre für Aerofly geradezu katastrophal schlecht. Je nach Situation hab ich eher so 100-150 in den meisten Regionen, auch in VR ist Aerofly super flüssig und mit nichts vergleichbar. Paris habe ich aber noch nicht ausprobiert