Der 27. Oktober wird ein Fest für alle H160 Fans. Ein weiteres Update von HPG.

Schon vor einigen Tagen stellte die Hype-Performance Group ihr neustes Projekt von. Nach einigen Legenden in der Luftrettungswelt folgt jetzt eine hochmoderne Kutsche für Reicher aber auch für die Allgemeinheit. Der Airbus H160 ist ein hochmoderner Helikopter mit den neusten und innovativsten Systemen, der jetzt für den MSFS kommen soll. 2021 hatte der erste H160 seine Indienststellung, nun nach 2 Jahren erhalten wir ihn im Simulator. HPG machte sich mal wieder die Aufgabe einen so hochmoderne Helikopter in den Simulator zu bringen.

Der Helikopter

Der von Safran Helicopter Engines angetriebene H160 hat heute endlich Neuigkeiten bekommen. Unter anderem ein Veröffentlichungsdatum und mehr Informationen über die Möglichkeiten, die wir haben, wenn wir ihn fliegen. Der hochmoderne Helikopter kommt zum Release in 2 Varianten, ob ein “Mission-Pack” folgen wird ist noch unklar, aber offen, da der H160 in echt auch für Militäroperationen geeignet ist. Bei den Möglichkeiten, die der H160 besitzt, wurde die Beschreibung von diesem Wunderwerk der Technik umso länger. So soll für die Simmer, die sich gerne die Welt aus ihrem Helikopter ansehen, ein komplexes “Auto-flight control system” integriert werden, wie HPG beschreibt. Außerdem ist er laut HPG das beste Produkt, in der Produktlinie bis jetzt haben.

3D Modell, Texturen und Animationen

HPG hat sich selbst wieder übertroffen. Ein hochmoderner Helikopter mit einem makellosen Außenmodell. An alles wurde gedacht. Wie bei den Vorgängerprodukten schon bekannt, wurde der H160 wie seine Vorfahren mit der neusten Technik an Texturen ausgestattet. PBR Texturen wurden für den ganzen Helikopter benutzt, um seinen vollen Glanz zu zeigen. Dabei wurden für beide Varianten (Civilian und Luxury) 6 individuelle Liveries gemalt, in dem Pack sind also standardmäßig 12 Liveries vorhanden. Alle Animationen wurden an diesem Heli beachtet und umgesetzt. So ist der “blade droop” und “blade flap” simuliert, dabei wurde sogar auf funktionierende Scheibenwischer und Türen, die geöffnet werden können, geachtet. Auch auf die Effekte wurde geachtet, so wurden sämtliche Effekte in den H160 integriert.

Das Cockpit

Das Cockpit wurde außerdem auch prima umgesetzt. Alle wichtigen Systeme funktionieren und das Modell sieht klasse aus. Die Texturen sind hochauflösend und bei dem Modell wurde auf alles geachtet. Das schafft ein reales Feeling, sollte man in dem hochmodernen Cockpit des H160 sitzen. Weitere Features der Systeme sind in der folgenden Liste zu sehen.

High quality Airbus Helionix avionics – the most modern and safe avionics suite

-Vortex Ring State protections

Automatic takeoff (vertical and rearward takeoff assistance)

First Limit Indicator containing TRQ, N1 and TOT limits combined in an intuitive pilot display

Realistic normal procedures (checklists) included

Synthetic Vision System on all 4 MFDs is supported without restriction

Map display options including the ability to use any OpenStreetMap/slippy tile provider you may choose

Maps are combined with sim flight plan, OSM underlay, and weather or HTAWS (Height Above Terrain) overlay

Maps operate in light or dark mode

Fully functional weather radar

Online weather service available on the tablet and DMAP system

Included Tablet with powerful apps including LittleNavMap moving map, Neofly, Documents library, Maps, utilities & games

Stream video and websites with our exclusive EFBConnect app for PC

Integrated Garmin GTN750 (pms50) or the TDS GTNXi (TDS Sim Software)

CMA9000 FMS coming after launch

Add custom key bindings for over 400 cockpit actions (no extra software required)

Home Cockpit friendly with L:Vars and H:Events for almost all functionality

Great for both IFR and VFR flight

Sound

Realistic turbine, rotor, cabin, alert, floats deployment and environmental sounds

Doors mixed with environment and exterior sounds when open or removed

More than 60 custom sounds included

Helicopter Flight Model

Native MSFS Helicopter flight model augmented with our proprietary AFCS and Vortex Ring State augmentation.

The HPG H160 uses an advanced Stability Augmentation System (SAS) to stabilize the helicopter using computer controlled actuators

Support for All-Engines-Operative, One-Engine-Inoperative or Autorotation flight condition

Operate in both Realistic and Arcade modes – enjoy with a controller or higher end hardware

Powerful 4-axis Autopilot

State of the art auto-flight control system with Stability Augmentation System (SAS)

GTC: Ground trajectory command: Maintain longitudinal and lateral ground speed. So called “follow the boat” mode

GTC.H: Ground trajectory command with hover: This is an automatic hover mode which will acquire a position and maintain it in crosswinds up to the aircraft limit of 30kt

LOC/GS APP/V.APP: Traditional precision approach and GPS approach modes

Fully capable of flying a hands-off ILS-to-minimums approach

Automatic level-off when approaching the ground to avoid Controlled Flight into Terrain

Beep Trim (traditional trim mode and AFCS mode)

AFCS and SAS may also be disengaged for a more challenging flight regime

Die Angaben oben sind auf der Seite der HPG nachzulesen.

Allgemeines

Der H160 wird ab dem 27. Oktober dieses Jahres für einen Preis von $49.99 zu kaufen sein. Es gab zudem ein Video. In diesem Video wurde der Helikopter in Aktion gezeigt.