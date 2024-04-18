SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW16/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- HiFi Technologies – Active Sky FS MSFS
- IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations – Tornado MSFS
- MK Studios – LaGuardia KLGA MSFS
- AzurPoly – OV-10 Bronco MSFS
- TropicalSim – Asunción Intl Paraguay SGAS MSFS
- FeelThere – LPPT Lisbon Airport MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Explore Germany MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Dinosaurs MSFS
- Flight Panels – AeroLens Pro Enhanced FSS E-Jets MSFS
- Flight Panels – AeroLens Pro Enhanced King Air 350 MSFS
- Flight Panels – AeroLens Pro Enhanced Citation Long MSFS
- Flight Panels – Vision Jet Autopilot Panel for SD+ MSFS
- Flight Panels – FSS E-Jets Autopilot Panel for SD+ MSFS
- iniBuilds – Xometry Harrisburg KMDT XP12
- Mango Studios – Rotate MD-80 Sound Pack XP12/11
- Taburet – NightXP France XP12/11
- AZRSim – SSG747-8 8K Wing Textures | XP12
PRODUKT UPDATES
- SimWorks Studios – Pilatus PC-12/47 MSFS Update v1.2.6
- MK Studios – New York LaGuardia MSFS Update 1.0.1
- IndiaFoxtEcho – F-14 Tomcat – MSFS Update v1.1.3
- NetDesign – DAAG Algiers Houari Boumediene MSFS Update v1.2.0
- FlySimWare LLC – C414AW Chancellor MSFS Update v4.4.8
- SimBitWorld – A Pilot’s Life – Chapter 2 Update v2.2.1.147
- Pilot’s FSG – Dash 7 MSFS Update v1.64
- SimSolutions – Diamond DA40NG X-Plane 11 & 12 Update v1.2.2
- iniBuilds – Xwind Chicago Rockford KRFD MSFS Update v1.0.2
- iniBuilds – Xwind Dunedin NZDN MSFS Update v1.1
- FSFormosa – RCQC Penghu Airport Taiwan MSFS Update v2.0
- SamScene – USA Modern Cities Vol.2 MSFS Update v1.2
- SamScene – USA Modern Cities Vol.3 MSFS Update v1.1
- SimMan – Udon Thani Intl Airport VTUD MSFS Update v1.3
💰 SALES
- FlyTampa 30% OFF MSFS P3D Boston KBOS and P3D Montreal until April 28th Cross The Pond
- Aerosoft 30% OFF MSFS P3D XP Cologne Bonn, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Geneva and more until April 28th Cross The Pond
- MK Studios 40% OFF MSFS Montreal, or Dublin V2 or Keflavik until April 22nd Cross The Pond
- JustSim 40% OFF MSFS P3D Oslo Gardermoen ENGM until April 28th Cross The Pond
- ST Simulations 30% OFF All Airports until April 30th
- Tropicalsim 35% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Most airports until April 30th
- MM Simulations 25% OFF MSFS XP including Tromso, Liège, Prishtina, St.Gallen and more until May 10th
- FSX3D 40% OFF MSFS XP P3D including Figari, Calvi and more until April 28th
- Pilot Experience Sim up to 50% OFF P3D French Airports until May 05th