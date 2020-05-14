Captain Sim 767: Neues Update und Umfrage

Captain Sim haben für die 100-Dollar-Beta ihrer 767 ein neues Update released. Auf der Produktseite findet sich jetzt ein Changelog mit neuen Features und Änderungen. Dabei sind die Entwickler auf Kundenfeedback eingegangen, so kann man jetzt zum Beispiel die Refresh-Rate der Displays im ACE-Tool einstellen. Die Stimme der Community soll auch weitere Releases zur 767 beeinflussen. Im Captain-Sim-Forum wollen die Entwickler per Umfrage wissen, welche Variante der 767 sich die Community als nächstes wünscht. Im Moment, scheint die Frachterversion das Rennen zu machen . Alle Features des neue Updates seht ihr hier. Captain Sim hatte vor kurzem die 767 als Open Beta zu einem reduzierten Preis von 100 statt 135 Dollar released.

New features:

– Wireless CDU support.

– CRT displays refresh rate easy setup via ACE.

Fixed:

– FMC 250/10000 speed restriction during cruise phase.

– AUTOPILOT annunciation with light, EICAS message and master caution whilst landing in MCP APP mode with the autopilot disconnected.

– The speed tape flaps 1 flap bug settings.

– The yellow maximum maneuvering speed tape should not pass current air speed in the initial climbout.

– GROSS WT and SPEED display on INIT REF and APPROACH REF pages.

– FMC random payload.

– The inboard ailerons retract to 5 at all flap settings between 25 and 30.

– Pump C2 supposed to stay off during the first engine start.

– Slats position animation improved.

– Taxi/landing lights intensity reduced.

– Daytime red/green navlights improved.

– Homepit EICAS refreshing issue.

– Extra conditions for spoilers 4,5,8,9 added.

– Reverse Thrust defaul P3D axis mapping.