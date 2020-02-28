Aerosoft verbessert großen und kleinen Airbus

Aerosoft hat neue Updates für die A320-Familie und den A330 veröffentlicht. Die A320 geht damit auf die Version 1.3.0.3, der A330 auf auf Version 1.0.0.8. Die Änderungen beinhalten dabei neben Bugfixes auch mehrere Verbesserungen.
Das komplette Changelog seht ihr hier:
Aerosoft A318-A321 professional | V1.3.0.3 – Experimental:
- New Feature: EFB with NDP and Navigraph support
- Improvements: Engine start logic Improvement
- Improvements: Pacs logic Improvement
- Improvements: Added SID and Arrival to CFD sync
- Improvements: Changes MCDU menu
- Improvements: Conditions to show rising runway
- Improvements: GSX2 implementation updated
- Improvements: Cabin Crew Announcements – Cabin lights call during climb – Now also considers position of OVH light switch
- Improvements: Minor changes to printout position
- Improvements: Avoiding issues with 3rd party replacement of default files (ohhh please, never do that….)
- Improvements: Changed default bag weight to 25 Kg
- Improvements: Changes to fuel planner so users can edit amount and CG
- Improvements: After GO-AROUND checklist now proceeds (CLIMB or NEW APPROACH)
- Bug fix: Fuel display now correctly colored
- Bug fix: Small issues in CORTE selection and WIND pages
- Bug fix: QNH decrepancy when inHg was selected solved
- Bug fix: MCDU freeze issue solved
- Bug fix: Resetting of APU state avoided
- Bug Fix: Landing call memo now triggered correctly
- Bug fix: Fixes in FPLN page on landing phase
- Bug fix: Further fixes in DES page predictions
Aerosoft A330 professional | V1.0.0.8 – Experimental:
- Bug fix: Small issues in CORTE selection and WIND pages
- Bug fix: Spoiler inbalance issue solved
- Bug fix: QNH decrepancy when inHg was selected solved
- Bug fix: MCDU freeze issue solved
- Bug fix: Auto trim now suits animations
- Bug fix: Fixes in FPLN page on landing phase
- Bug fix: Further fixes in DES page predictions
- Improvement: Pacs logic improvement
- Improvement: Engine start logic improvement
- Improvement: FF and Brake indications better
- Improvement: Added SID and Arrival to CFD sync
- Improvement: Changes MCDU menu
- Improvement: Fuel calculation
- Improvement: LOW FUEL message added to ECAM
- Improvement: Conditions to show rising runway
- Improvement: Copilot now also adjusts FO BARO settings
- Improvement: Timing start DESCENT PREP CL changed (starts 5 NM earlier)
- Improvement: GSX-Pushback – Good Engine Start PF call added and call modified (no GSX confirmation necessary anymore)
- Improvement: parking – Dome lights are automatically switched on, Cones are set and GPU-unit connected
- Improvement: Breaks between various checks / settings added when aircraft is moving – during those breaks the standard VC view is called (looking outside)
- Improvement: Timing Seatbelt Announcement CLIMB: Adapted to OVHD switch setting
- Improvement: Aircraft.cfg – Views added and adapted to CL/ViewFocus
- Improvement: ViewFocus now also works for ChasePlane users
- Improvement: Cabin Crew Announcements – Cabin lights call during climb – Now also considers position of OVH light switch
- Improvement: After GO-AROUND checklist now proceeds (CLIMB or NEW APPROACH)
- Improvement: GSX2 implementation updated
- Improvement: Mavigraph chart support added
- Improvement: Minor changes to printout position and texture
- Improvement: Changed default bag weight to 25 kg
- Improvement: Avoiding issues with 3rd party replacement of default files (ohhh please, never do that….)
- Improvement: Changes to fuel planner so users can edit amount and CG
Bin ich eigentlich der einzige, der so ein fürchterliches “flattern” hat?
Egal ob A318 bis hin zum A333. Wenn ich abhebe (natürlich gemäß CDU Anzeige getrimmt) habe ich extreme Trim-Ausschläge, das Höhenruder lässt die Maschine in kürzester Zeit auf und ab flattern, das Trimm-Rad dreht im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes “am Rad”.
Gestern musste ich einen A320 Flug abbrechen. Ich war konstant auf FL380 und plötzlich steigt der Vogel auf 410 und fällt entsprechend unter die green dot speed.
Schon in der letzten Version hatte ich zeitweise ein Flattern, aber nun, nach dem Update, ist es extrem.
Flugvorbereitung natürlich mit SimBrief, Fuel mit dem Aerosoft Fuelplaner berechnet und geladen. Online bei IVAO
Was für eine Version wird da eigentlich simuliert? A330-200 oder 300 oder beide? Nur RR (schließe ich aus den Bildern) oder auch andere Triebwerksvarianten? Finde das auf der Produktseite nicht. Auf simmarket steht der gleiche Text.
Nur den -343 mit RR-Motoren und 233t MTOW.
Ok, danke. Dann hoffe ich mal, daß die ganzen anderen Varianten im Laufe der nächsten Jahre auch noch nachgereicht werden.
Wirds nicht geben, zumindest nicht für P3D V4:
https://forum.aerosoft.com/index.php?/topic/150438-aerosoft-airbus-future-plans/&do=findComment&comment=966032
Danke für den Link. Schade. Vielleicht kann man noch auf FSLabs hoffen.