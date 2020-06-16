XPRealistic Version 2 veröffentlicht

rK-Apps haben ihr Kamera- und Effekt-Tool für X-Plane überarbeitet. Ab sofort ist die zweite Version von XPRealistic im Simmarket verfügbar. Das Tool verspricht eine wachsende Liste an Viewpoint-Effekten und -Sounds für X-Plane und ist voll kompatibel zu X-Camera, TrackIR und ASXP. Für 37 Euro ist das Addon jetzt zu haben. Besitzer der ersten Version erhalten die Überarbeitung zu einem Updatepreis für 6 Euro.
Features:
- Stand-alone plugin, written in C++
- Vulkan ready
- A growing list of 40 effects
- Over 120 sound effects
- Multi-monitor support
- VR support (stable ASW 45 fps are required)
- fps friendly, zero to none fps impact
- Top of the art user interface
- Compatible with
- X-Camera
- ASXP (From XP B7467 beta and up)
- TrackIR
- Most of the aircraft addons
