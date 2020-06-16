simFlight.DE
XPRealistic Version 2 veröffentlicht

By Keine Kommentare

rK-Apps haben ihr Kamera- und Effekt-Tool für X-Plane überarbeitet. Ab sofort ist die zweite Version von XPRealistic im Simmarket verfügbar. Das Tool verspricht eine wachsende Liste an Viewpoint-Effekten und -Sounds für X-Plane und ist voll kompatibel zu X-Camera, TrackIR und ASXP. Für 37 Euro ist das Addon jetzt zu haben. Besitzer der ersten Version erhalten die Überarbeitung zu einem Updatepreis für 6 Euro.

Features:

  • Stand-alone plugin, written in C++
  • Vulkan ready
  • A growing list of 40 effects
  • Over 120 sound effects
  • Multi-monitor support
  • VR support (stable ASW 45 fps are required)
  • fps friendly, zero to none fps impact
  • Top of the art user interface
  • Compatible with
    • X-Camera
    • ASXP (From XP B7467 beta and up)
    • TrackIR
    • Most of the aircraft addons

