VATSIM hat ab heute leicht veränderte “Spielregeln”

Mit dem 01.08.2022 treten beim Onlinenetzwerk VATSIM Änderungen am Code of Conduct ein. Soweit so gut und auch nicht ungewöhnlich. Wichtig für VFR Flieger ist aber, dass es ab jetzt ein CAVOC (Ceiling And Visibility OK) mehr geben wird. In B13 heißt es ab sofort:

B13 Pilots are encouraged to utilize current real-world weather at all times. Pilots must utilize at least the following current, real-world weather parameters throughout all phases of flight: (a) Winds (b) Pressure (c) Temperature

Pilots are encouraged to utilize current real-world weather at all times. Pilots must utilize at least the following current, real-world weather parameters throughout all phases of flight:

Happy landings.