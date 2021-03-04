Und plötzlich ist er da: SABRELINER für PREPAR3D

Aeroplane Heaven hat eine Ikone der Luftfahrt für P3Dv4/v5 veröffentlicht. Denn der North American Rockwell Sabreliner steht für eine Zeit in der US-Luft- und Raumfahrtindustrie, in der das Rennen um die Entwicklung des schnellsten und technisch fortschrittlichsten Düsenflugzeugs der Welt in vollem Gange war.
Für etwas mehr als 36 EUR bekommt man die 3 Versionen, die am meisten bekannt sind. Das sind die T-39A, ihr gestreckter Cousin, die 60 und natürlich der allgegenwärtige 65er Executive Jet.
Amazing features
- 3 Highly accurate, fully detailed models with many working animations.
- All details accurately rendered
- Fully detailed complete exterior cockpit with external clickable features.
- Full PBR (Physical Based Rendering) materials and textures throughout.
- Realistic removeable animated pilots.
- Realistic animated passenger door action with telescopic rails, working handles etc.
- Accurately modelled “super-critical-wing” (65 series) with correct flap actions and wing- mounted speed brakes.
Interior models
- Highly accurate, fully detailed and fully-functional cockpit.
- True to real-world aircraft.
- Flight dynamics authored on real-world flight model and tested by a real Sabreliner pilot.
- Instruments are finished with 3D paint faces and are equipped with 3D-modeled needles and pivot pins.
- Realistic engine starting.
- Authentic, professionally mastered stereo sound pack.
- A huge number of working animations.
Multiple liveries
- A variety of (FULL PBR) liveries are included to cover all variants.
- Textures are created using new-technology “PBR Workflow” techniques as used in many of today’s successful computer games. This brings a new level of realism to your flight simulation experience!.