Und plötzlich ist er da: SABRELINER für PREPAR3D

Aeroplane Heaven hat eine Ikone der Luftfahrt für P3Dv4/v5 veröffentlicht. Denn der North American Rockwell Sabreliner steht für eine Zeit in der US-Luft- und Raumfahrtindustrie, in der das Rennen um die Entwicklung des schnellsten und technisch fortschrittlichsten Düsenflugzeugs der Welt in vollem Gange war.

Für etwas mehr als 36 EUR bekommt man die 3 Versionen, die am meisten bekannt sind. Das sind die T-39A, ihr gestreckter Cousin, die 60 und natürlich der allgegenwärtige 65er Executive Jet.

Amazing features

3 Highly accurate, fully detailed models with many working animations.

All details accurately rendered

Fully detailed complete exterior cockpit with external clickable features.

Full PBR (Physical Based Rendering) materials and textures throughout.

Realistic removeable animated pilots.

Realistic animated passenger door action with telescopic rails, working handles etc.

Accurately modelled “super-critical-wing” (65 series) with correct flap actions and wing- mounted speed brakes.

Interior models

Highly accurate, fully detailed and fully-functional cockpit.

True to real-world aircraft.

Flight dynamics authored on real-world flight model and tested by a real Sabreliner pilot.

Instruments are finished with 3D paint faces and are equipped with 3D-modeled needles and pivot pins.

Realistic engine starting.

Authentic, professionally mastered stereo sound pack.

A huge number of working animations.

Multiple liveries