Und plötzlich ist er da: SABRELINER für PREPAR3D

Aeroplane Heaven hat eine Ikone der Luftfahrt für P3Dv4/v5 veröffentlicht. Denn der North American Rockwell Sabreliner steht für eine Zeit in der US-Luft- und Raumfahrtindustrie, in der das Rennen um die Entwicklung des schnellsten und technisch fortschrittlichsten Düsenflugzeugs der Welt in vollem Gange war.

Für etwas mehr als 36 EUR bekommt man die 3 Versionen, die am meisten bekannt sind. Das sind die T-39A, ihr gestreckter Cousin, die 60 und natürlich der allgegenwärtige 65er Executive Jet.

Amazing features

  • 3 Highly accurate, fully detailed models with many working animations.
  • All details accurately rendered
  • Fully detailed complete exterior cockpit with external clickable features.
  • Full PBR (Physical Based Rendering) materials and textures throughout.
  • Realistic removeable animated pilots.
  • Realistic animated passenger door action with telescopic rails, working handles etc.
  • Accurately modelled “super-critical-wing” (65 series) with correct flap actions and wing- mounted speed brakes.

Interior models

  • Highly accurate, fully detailed and fully-functional cockpit.
  • True to real-world aircraft.
  • Flight dynamics authored on real-world flight model and tested by a real Sabreliner pilot.
  • Instruments are finished with 3D paint faces and are equipped with 3D-modeled needles and pivot pins.
  • Realistic engine starting.
  • Authentic, professionally mastered stereo sound pack.
  • A huge number of working animations.

Multiple liveries

  • A variety of (FULL PBR) liveries are included to cover all variants.
  • Textures are created using new-technology “PBR Workflow” techniques as used in many of today’s successful computer games. This brings a new level of realism to your flight simulation experience!.

 

