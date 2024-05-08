SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW19/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- UK2000 Scenery – North Palm Beach Airport MSFS
- Mailsoft – St.Gallen-Altenrhein LSZR MSFS
- Cli4D Designs – Manila Bay, Philippines MSFS
- FSDG – Teruel MSFS
- Fly 2 High – Belgrade Landmarks MSFS
- iniBuilds – Milwaukee Mitchell KMKE MSFS Free
- Spinoza – KMTH – Florida Keys Marathon MSFS
- South Oak Co – FS Birds – Caribbean MSFS
- MFSG – Yamagata Airport RJSC MSFS
- Just FlightSim – Guyana: Ogle, Kaiete, Lethem MSFS
- RKbridger – Jacksonville FL Bridges MSFS
- Skycraft Studios – King Island Scenery YKII MSFS
- Dudulimavasc – SSPI – Aeroporto de Paranavai – MSFS
- FlyDesign – LCJ/EPLL Lodz Airport Central XP11/12
- Skyforge Simulations – iniBuilds A310 Soundpack XPlane
- Ad Hoc Simulations – Aerosoft A330 4K Cockpit Texturepack P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 19 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- IndiaFoxtEcho – F-35 Lightning II MSFS v1.3.3
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS Update 1.4.1
- Just Flight – 146 Professional MSFS Update v0.2.1
- Just Flight – DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat MSFS Update v1.1.0
- REX Game Studios – AccuSeason Advanced Edition MSFS Content Update 2.0
- Aeroplane Heaven – Hawker Hurricane MK1 MSFS Update v1.2.0
- MK Studios – LaGuardia KLGA MSFS Update v1.0.2
- MK Studios – LEMG Malaga Airport MSFS Update v1.1.0
- MK Studios – Rome Fiumicino MSFS Update v1.3.0
- MK Studios – Dublin V2 MSFS Update v2.2.2
- MK Studios – EICK Cork MSFS Update v1.2.0
- MK Studios – EINN Shannon MSFS Update v1.2.0
- MK Studios – Barcelona-El Prat LEBL MSFS Update v1.2.0
- SamScene – Chongqing Magic City 8D MSFS Update v1.8
- VerticalSim – KPVU – Provo Municipal MSFS Update v1.0.1
- NetDesign – DAAT Aguenar Tamanrasset Airport MSFS Update v2.1.0
💰 SALES
- Pilot Experience Sim 35% OFF MSFS M7-235 and French airports Ajaccio, Bordeaux, Brest, St Tropez until May 22nd
- Salvuz 20% OFF MSFS European Airports in Italy, Norway and Albania until May 28th
- NetDesign up to 20% OFF MSFS Algerian airports incl. DAAG Algiers until May 15th
- Fly 2 High 30% OFF MSFS Airports until May 17th
- Aeroproyecto 25% OFF P3D Cessna C172N and Variants until May 24th
- FS2Crew 30% OFF MSFS Fenix A320 Edition and P3D All Access Pack until May 25th
- JustSim 20% OFF MSFS P3D XP until May 25th
- FSX3D 50% OFF MSFS P3D XP French Airports until May 27th