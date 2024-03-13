SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW11/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Drzewiecki Design – KDCA Washington Airport & City XP12
- Fly 2 High – KRSW-Southwest Florida Intl Airport V2 MSFS
- SamScene – USA Modern Cities Vol.3 MSFS
- Aerosachs – Tecnam P2010 MSFS
- Aerosachs – Logitech FIP Tecnam P2010 MSFS
- SiamFlight – VTSS/HDY Hat Yai Thailand MSFS
- Aerosoft GmbH – Sim-Wings Barcelona MSFS
- HRSimYard – LOSH Heliport Martin 6 Hinterglemm MSFS
- Spinoza – EDEH – Herrenteich Airport MSFS
- SXAirportDesign – Birmingham-Shuttlesworth MSFS
- UNAIR – Lleida Alguaire Airport MSFS
- Misty Eagle Gaming – Malaysia Mesh for MSFS
- Marine FlightSim – AHTS Havyard 842 MSFS
- Flight Panels – 787 Dreamliner Stream Deck Series MSFS
- BravoAirspace – PiCa: Pilots in Command Avatars MSFS
- Immersive Audio – TBM 900 Cockpit Sound Immersion XP11
- SkyForge Simulations – ToLiss Airbus A319 Soundpack XP11/12
- SkyForge Simulations – ToLiss Airbus A340 Soundpack XP11/12
- SkyForge Simulations – ToLiss Airbus A321/A321neo Soundpack XP
- SkyForge Simulations – ToLiss Airbus A320neo Soundpack XP11/12
- Ad Hoc Simulations – Flight Factor Airbus A350 Soundpack XP11/12
- FSCGAA – Bangui M’Poko Intl. Airport FEFF P3D4
PRODUKT UPDATES
- MK Studios – Barcelona LEBL MSFS Update v1.0.2
- Flysimware LLC – C414AW Chancellor MSFS Update v4.4.3
- REX Game Studios – Real Global Airport Textures MSFS Technical Update 8
- iniBuilds – New York JFK – KJFK MSFS Update v1.2.0
- iniBuilds – Oklahoma City KOKC MSFS Update v1.0.4
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS Update v1.3.6
- UK2000 Scenery – Glasgow Prestwick Airport MSFS SimInstaller
- UK2000 Scenery – Cardiff 2021 MSFS SimInstaller
- iniBuilds – LEIB Ibiza MSFS Update v1.2.1
- RKApps – FSRealistic Pro MSFS Update v2.2.1
- RKApps – SimHaptic – MSFS X-Plane 11/12 Update v1.0.2
- Just Flight – Traffic Global X-Plane 11/12 WIN/MAC Update v1.1.0199
💰 SALES
- SimWorks Studios 50% OFF MSFS Aircraft Kodiak 100 series, GA Van’s RV series, Zenith CH701 STOL until March 22nd
- JustSim 20% OFF MSFS P3D XP including the new LFMN Nice NG-Series MSFS until March 27th
- TDM Scenery Design 47% OFF MSFS SVCS Zuloaga Venezuela until March 27th
- Velocity Studios 33% OFF MSFS VOCL Calicut India until March 27th
- Gees 20% OFF MSFS Landing Analysis Addon until March 25th
- RKsoftware 20% OFF OI4FS Tool to control MSFS Airplanes with Opencockpit modules until March 25th
- FlyMex Software 40% OFF MSFS airports in Mexico until March 13th
- Salvuz 15% OFF MSFS Tirana until March 26th
- Aeroproyecto 40% OFF P3D C172N and Variants until March 23rd
- Pilot Experience Sim 35% OFF MSFS P3D Maule M7-235 and French Airports and until March 21st
- RealWorldScenery 20% OFF MSFS Dayton Ohio KDAY until March 18th
- FS2Crew 50% OFF P3D PMDG 777 and FSLabs Airbus until March 25th