SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW07/24: Neue Produkte & Updates

Diese Woche gab es besonders viele Neuigkeiten für alle Simulatoren: MSFS, XP und P3D. Bei den Produkt Updates stechen besonders Justsim, Inibuilds und Passengers2 heraus.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- RDPresets – LOWS – Salzburg Airport MSFS
- iniBuilds – Zayed International OMAA MSFS
- Aerosoft – Antarctica Vol 2 Australian Casey and Skiways MSFS
- UK2000 Scenery – Carlisle Airport EGNC MSFS
- Fly 2 High – KLBB Lubbock Preston Smith International MSFS
- NSS Scenery Studio – ZSJN – Jinan Yaoqiang Intl Airport XP12
- iniBuilds – Aurascenery Aberdeen EGPD MSFS
- Spinoza – EDWO Osnabruck Atterheide Airport MSFS
- MXI Design – LUKK Chisinau Int. Airport MSFS
- SimNord – EKSB Sonderborg Airport MSFS
- CLI4D Designs – El Nido, Philippines MSFS
- MXI Design – EYKA Kaunas Airport MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Camera – Asobo TBM 930 MSFS
- Flight Panels – Winter 2024 Bundle MSFS
- Aerosoft GmbH – Airport Friedrichshafen X-Plane 12/11
- Pachi Labs – Laredo International Airport- KLRD MSFS
- MFSG – Aomori Airport RJSA MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Animals for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Aircraft Lighting Pro – MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Boeing 747-8i Global Value Liveries MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Skopje Airfield Collection for MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Explore Mountain States US MSFS
- SoFly Ltd – Explore Central US MSFS
- AzrSim – FF767-4 PBR Textures 8K | XP12
- AzrSim – FF764 Cockpit + PBR Textures 8K XP12
- AzrSim – FFA320 Cockpit + PBR Textures 8K XP12
- AzrSim – FFA320 PBR Textures 8K | XP12 Only
- 61Tree Studio – Livingstone Int. Airport FLHN MSFS
- Taburet – Australia Water Mask MSFS
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Passenger2 MSFS XP 10/11 P3D 1-5 FSX Update v1.1.2.2A
- IndiaFoxtEcho – MB-339 MSFS Update v1.4.3
- JustSim – Hamburg Airport EDDH MSFS Update v1.3
- Flightsim Studio AG – E-JETS 170/175 and 190/195 MSFS Update v0.9.25
- iniBuilds – A300-600R Airliner MSFS Update v1.0.6
- iniBuilds – Zayed International OMAA MSFS Update v1.0.1
- CLI4D Designs – Bora Bora Improvement Project MSFS Update v1.4
- MXI Design – EYKA Kaunas Airport MSFS Update v1.0.1
- Stealthy Duck – KTLH Tallahassee International MSFS Update v1.5.1
- SoFly Ltd – Storm for MSFS Update v1.3.1
- SoFly Ltd – Weather Preset Pro for MSFS Update v1.4
- Flight Panels – PMDG 737 Autopilot Panel for SD+ MSFS Update v1.6
- SiamFlight – VTBS Suvarnabhumi Airport Thailand MSFS Update v1.0.5
- MLD Scenery – LRTR Timisoara Intl Airport MSFS Update v1.0.3
💰 SALES
SIMMARKET selection for Valentine’s Day Sales +130 popular products discounted up to 60% OFF for MSFS P3D XP
Drzewiecki Design 30% OFF Valentine’s Day SALE MSFS P3D XP FSX incl. multiple Boeing manufacturies sites and airports, Tokyo Narita, NY Newark, Washington KDCA and more until February 18th
MK Studios 30% OFF Valentine’s Day SALE at SIMMARKET
MSFS P3D Airports incl. Montreal, Philadelphia, Dublin V2, Rovaniemi, Helsinki and more until February 18th
MM Simulations 35% OFF MSFS XP incl Liège, Tromsø, Horta, Palma and more until February 25th
Aerosoft 35% OFF until P3D Addons Sale of Professional A330/A320 family and Mega Airports until February 18th included
Verticalsim 25% OFF MSFS XP including Tampa KTPA for MSFS until February 20th