SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW05/24: Neue Produkte & Updates

Wieder ist eine Woche vorbei und das hat sich getan auf SIMMARKET:
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Passenger2 MSFS X-Plane P3D FSX
- Just Flight – Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2 MSFS
- FSDG – Kefalonia MSFS
- iniBuilds – Leeds Bradford EGNM MSFS
- Golden Age Simulations – Gas Boeing Stearman Package MSFS 2020
- Pilot Experience Sim – Drone FPV Racer MSFS
- Dreamflight Studios – Oaxaca International Airport MMOX MSFS
- FeelThere – KONT Ontario Airport MSFS
- SxAirportDesign – SXAD Tucson International Airport MSFS
- Spinoza – KVUO Pearson Field Airport MSFS
- SimNord – EKYT Aalborg Airport MSFS
- Fly 2 High LBSF Sofia Airport 2.0 MSFS
- Skyforge Simulations – FlightFactor Airbus A350 Soundpack XP11/12
- MFSG – Karratha Airport YPKA MSFS
- MFSG – Manaus Intl SBEG MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Camera – Asobo A310 /Comanche 250 MSFS
- Simlivery – UHD Texture Pack 6 Captain Sim B757-200 P3D4
- Rafael Tango Tango – SBAR – Santa Maria / Aracaju 2023 MSFS
- TBLFScenery – Landing Challenge Creator MSFS
- RKBridger – New Jersey South Bridges MSFS
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Pilot Experience Sim – Montpellier LFMT MSFS Update V2.0.1
- Fly 2 High – Sofia International Airport MSFS Update V2
- Fly 2 High – LYBE Belgrade Nikola Tesla Intl Airport MSFS Update v1.5
- ACO Design Studio – RCTP Taiwan Taoyuan Intl Airport MSFS Update V1.0.2
- iniBuilds – A300-600R Airliner MSFS Update V1.0.4
- Redwing Sim – L-1049 Super-Constellation Aircraft MSFS Update V0.2.5
- HiFi Tech – Active Sky XP 12 X-Plane 12 Build B8795
- SamScene – South Korea Jeju RKPC MSFS Update v1.4
💰 SALES
SLH Sim Designs 60% OFF MSFS Caribbean Airports until February 19th
Supersonic 35% OFF MSFS Airports until February 21st
JustSim 20% OFF MSFS P3D XP All airports until February 14th
RFscenerybuilding 20% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Airports until February 21st
No Limit Sky 25% OFF MSFS Airports incl Turtle Beach or Carcassonne or Bastia Corisca until February 15th
Salvuz 10% OFF MSFS LATI Tirana Intl Albania until Februar 11th
SimDesignsCo up to 30% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Latin American airports until February 05th