Sim Update IX fertig zum Anlassen

Es war schon lange angekündigt und hatte von zahlreichen Beta-Testern noch einen Feinschliff bekommen. Heute ist es soweit, das Team von Asobo Studio hat das Sim Update 9 veröffentlicht.
Abgesehen von den zahlreichen Fehlerkorrekturen wartet eine neue Landing Challenge auf die Simpiloten. Diese wird mit der Cessna 172 Skyhawk am Kingston Airport in Nevada geflogen.
Ausserdem hat die F-18E Super Hornet ein paar neue visuelle Effekte spendiert bekommen. Bei hohen G-Lasten bilden sich an den Flügeln Wirbelschleppen und beim Durchbrechen der Schallmauer ist die Druckwelle sichtbar.
Die Liste der Änderungen der Version 1.25.7.0 ist lang:
GENERAL BUGFIX
- Fixed a silent crash when launching the title directly from the shortcut without having the Steam client open
- Fixed missing legs in the bush trip briefing screen when the user had a save from a previous update
- Fixed missing text for “Delete from Xbox Cloud storage”
- Accessing the EXIT POS X/Y/Z simvars should no longer crash the title
- Fixed Short Stuff achievement unlocking
- Improved compilation time for WASM modules at first boot
- Fixed font issues in the in game panels
- The same Azure Text-To-Speech voice should no longer be used by both ATC and AI traffic
- Fixed mouse cursor that remained in resize mode in specific states (pausing the game for example)
- Fixed extremity Dead Zone and Reactivity Settings not saving on Xbox
- Fixed cursor issues in cockpit and in devmode
- Fixed VR controllers not working when using Legacy interaction system
- Fixed the RTC for the Robin DR400 and the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
- Fixed the Autopilot behavior
- Fixed Heading select
Stability
- Several crashes have been fixed across the title
- Ongoing performance optimization work
- Fixed parsing of XML gauges on Xbox that prevented the correct loading of some files
Navigation/Traffic
- AI aircraft will no longer get expedite requests
- ILS can now be received when the aircraft is slightly below the antenna
- Changed the way we handle several ILS on the same frequency (better handling of opposite runways having the same ILS frequency)
Weather
- Fixed popcorn clouds are present over a clear sky in Live Weather
- Reduction of clouds banding that appear at close range
- Properly save and load cloud density from WPR files
- Corrected error in ISA pressure formula application to weather atmosphere that was causing errors in the QNH to pressure altitude relationship, especially at high field elevations
- Fixed issue where altitudes below sea level could report incorrect ambient pressures
Audio
- Switched to Azure Neural Text-To-Speech technology
- Fixed attenuation distance in cockpit for AI SimObjects using legacy wavedata pipeline
Activity
- It’s now possible to delete flight files from the cloud storage
- Fixed extra flight saved after landing at an airport after ‘continue’
- Fixed “Look Ma, no hands!” achievement
PLANES
GENERAL
- DoubleHorizontalGauge and DoubFixed values shown in the Fuel in-sim panel when setting one of the sliders to 0%
- leVerticalGauge can now receive valuePrecision tag from panel.xml
- Fixed ice continues to accumulate on aircraft’s windshield after Icing Effect is set to Off
- Fixed an issue that caused text to render incorrectly with certain fonts
- Added an optional settings to camera.cfg files allowing to change the distance between the external camera and the plane
- Added capability to send multiple arguments to JS views (with H events) from the xml
- Added Subtract keyword support (typo) in panel.xml parsing
- Rename cameras NodeToHide parameter with better naming : VarToggle
- On a turbine engine, you can now adjust the maximum rate at which N2 progress (below low_idle_n2)
- Fixed empty CG Position does not reset to default when reset button is pressed in the weight and balance menu
- Corrected an issue that prevented a tooltip from showing on the light controls of floaters plane
- Corrected an issue that caused the windshield icing to be unaffected by the icing options
- Changed FuelSystem Tank level SimVars to be settable
- Corrected an issue which would sometimes cause the fuel & payload page to incorrectly calculate the fuel load of some tanks
- Added missing inputs for NAV3 & NAV4 to match their NAV1 & NAV2 counterparts
- Added new parameters for better control of the new propeller simulation
- Improved the debug information for the new propeller simulation
- New debug feature for easier debug & adjustment of aircraft stall behaviors
- Improved debug information for debug & adjustment of aircraft moment of inertia
- Fixed problem with FLCH and planes that are using the new propeller system
- Improved aircraft force debug visualization to visualize soft body fuselage rigidity simulation
- Added new simulation of fuselage rigidity impact on aerodynamics (soft body simulation)
- Improved information on Debug Aircraft Engines debug window and fixed an issue with some data on fixed beta aircraft
- Change overspeed limit based on the reference speed above mach2.5 : max speed is considered as EAS and not IAS (only above M2.5)
- Corrected QNH formula application to align with atmosphere ISA fixes
F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
- Course steering arrow has now the correct shape
- Connect Auto Sequential Steering to Autopilot
- Added Auto Sequential Steering feature
- Added display Tacan information and bearing on external HUD
- Changed external HUD Angle Of Attack Indicator to support Navy Indicator
- CRS and HDG/TRK switch will accelerate when hold
- Fixed clicks triggered when right click on mouse with pad plugged
- Fixed Waypoints and sequences management system
- Added Course Selection
- Display Nose Wheel Steering modes on HUD
- Lower max HUD brightness to avoid blurred fonts
- Improved the Aural Warnings
- Improved to allow you to insert a waypoint in a sequence without entering its LatLong
- Improved external HUD by displaying the airspeed in Mach
- Improved by ensuring that it does not have access to the Radio Altitude at high bank angles
- Adjusted Mach and drag coefficient to match real max speed at sea level
- Corrected an issue with the afterburner not properly getting disabled when the throttle is set below it’s range through its InputEvent
- Corrected the behavior of the flaps while on the ground
- Corrected an AP conflict when attempting to hold an altitude with the autothrottle active on some plane
- Corrected an issue that would sometimes cause the plane to spawn with invalid throttle position
- Added an Axis key to control the Nosewheel steering
- Added the NAV3/NAV4 version of the keys that were missing them
- Corrected an issue that would cause the Magneto’s Tooltip to always show the values of Engine 1
- Corrected an issue that inverted the bank of the F18’s Standby Attitude Indicator
- Corrected an issue that caused the AOA Indicator of the F18 to stay enabled with gears raised
- Prevented a fixed view to clip through the plane
- Fixed folded wings aerodynamics
- Afterburner power ratio improved to match acceleration time at all altitudes
- Corrected an issue that would cause the F18’s Autothrottle to disable when pressing the flaps up key while already at the up position
- Fixed issue with HUD pitch ladder moving when rudder is applied
- Fixed the wheels contact points
- Fixed decals on the left and right panel who had bad naming
- Fixed the HMD color glass
- Update seatbelt texture
- Fixed a fuel system issue
- Tweaked wingtip vortices
- Vapor cone effect should now trigger when reaching mach 1, below 30°C and below 15000 ft
BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER
- Corrected an issue with the STD button which has a behavior inconsistant with the mins button
- Fixed minor display issue with CDU Approach REF page highlight
- Fixed error in CDU FlightPlanning flow which prevented user from choosing a STAR
BOEING 747-8 INTERCONTINENTAL
- Corrected an issue that caused the aircraft to spawn with the AP disabled when spawning in flight
- Corrected an issue that prevented the steering wheel from being moveable while the plane is not moving
- Fixed FMA initial state
- Fixed TO/GA button effect on A/T
- Fixed wrong flaps position animation
AIRBUS A320NEO
- Corrected an issue that caused the Alpha Protection to be unable to trigger the TOGA
- Corrected an issue that caused the AP maximum altitude to be too high
CESSNA 172 SKYHAWK G1000
- Ported to new propeller system
- CFD simulation now used for this aircraft
- Adjusted engine wash on roll to have the left turn tendancy experienced in real flight
- Corrected flaps section on the ski version
- Added assymetric trim tab values to match real aircraft trim deflection
- Updated flight model to match real recorded data behavior
- Added fuselage rigidity soft body simulation
- Propeller windmilling stop and start airspeed adjusted
- Max throttle propeller rpm on ground adjusted
- Max climb speed vertical speed adjusted
- Reduced propeller MOI to adjust propeller rpm change speed
- Adjusted aircraft MOI to adjust engine and propeller effects
- Adjusted take off elevator trim to adjust auto rotation speed
- Adjusted soft body simulation body rigidity to adjust aircraft responsiveness
- Adjusted aircraft drag to adjust for engine and propeller changes and match POH speeds
- Adjusted engine orientation to adjust engine effects
- Adjusted neutral rudder angle for compensation of P-Factor at cruise speed which increases the effects of P-Factor at climb
- New CFD parameters added to cfg file for CFD tweaking and finetuning
- New wing_virtualdihedral parameter allows to adjust the virtual dihedral
- Reduced virtual dihedral from 5° to 1° to improve stall symmetry and reduce the dihedral countering the p-factor • Adjusted roll PID of the autopilot to better deal with turbulences
CESSNA 208 B GRAND CARAVAN EX
- Corrected the behavior of the 208B’s DeIce system
BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 350I
- Corrected an issue that prevented the YD/AP button from properly disconnecting the Yaw Damper
CESSNA CITATION CJ4
- Plugged in Standby Attitude Display Switch
- Corrected a number of small bugs on the behavior of the switches
- Zoom button below the left MFD rotates on the right axis upon interaction
DAHER TBM 930
- Improvement on TBM throttle feather animation
VOLOCITY
- Corrected an issue with the behavior of the Volocity’s Attitude Hold button
DIAMOND DA40NG
- Navigation lights added
- Camera no longer crosses the seats in cockpit view
- No more textures or flickering when Frost is activated (inside and outside)
- Holes in the cockpit around the doors and windows have been fixed
CIRRUS SR22
- Navigation lights has been added on the wings
- Flickering on the screens of instruments when camera is far from the plane has been fixed
WORLD
- New vegetation debug tool for trees & vegetation with drawing distances
- Added new Asobo office in Bordeaux, France
- Improved some tiling / cut issues in existing manually edited watermasks
- Fixed the transistion for the water on the coastlines on specific edge cases
- Fixed various elevation data issues across the world
UI
- Various minor UI fixes
- Ingame Panels will no longer be distorded when changing screen ratio
- Wishlist items are now sorted based on the date they were added in the marketplace
- The marketplace wasn’t showing generic purchase and download pipelines error anymore
- See all rating filter added to the rating filters
- On the marketplace, an item’s required space is now displayed before downloading it
PERIPHERALS
- Tobii Head Tracking Sensitivity: Pitch/Yaw, Head Tracking Sensitivity: Roll, Head Tracking Sensitivity: Position not saved properly
- Eye tracking reset is remappable
- Extremity Dead zone and reactivity settings are now properly saved
- Corrected an issue which prevented the “Toggle Freelook” button from working while in freelook
- Cursor inputs can now be remapped
- Inverted Flaps & Spoiler axis for the Thrustmaster TCA Boeing Throttle default profile
- Added a new axis type input for nose wheel steering
MULTIPLAYER
- Xbox Live invitations for private reno lobby are now working
- Fixed a rare bug when player could be stuck in a group without the possibility to leave it
SDK
Devmode
- Making all devmode windows resizable from all edges with mouse
- Devmode: add more console information for the screenshot tool
- SDK: enable model merging and model attaching feature
- Deactivate all lights on Resync to avoid inconsistent light behaviour
- Teleport window: add the ability to look for an airport name
- Aircraft Capture Tool: Fix aircraft moving when using “SimState” option
- SDK: Added a new aircraft sample to show how to create and use custom RTC animations
- Aircraft Capture Tool & SDK Screenshot buttons: Added console logs when screenshots fail
- Aircraft Capture Tool: Fix wrong size & extension for aircraft thumbnail when using marketplace editor “Capture aircraft thumbnail” button
- Fixed output path for SimObjects when creating a new package
- The Error/Warning/Message buttons in the console now remain functional even when the console is spammed
- The Aircraft Selector now shows invalid aircraft as greyed out
- Fixed the Delete button in the Material Inspector
- Fixed ClientID/SendID issues in SimConnect server (clients won’t receive exceptions triggered for other clients anymore)
- The FX Templates/Instances Debugger now shows more meaningful information
- The Aircraft Editor now includes the “Debug CFD” and “Debug Stall” options
- Renamed some Visual Effects for easier debugging (GUIDs unchanged)
- Added colors to error messages in CMD console output
- Fixed console message search clear making the message disappear, now will auto scroll to the selected message after search clear
- Fixed messages not appearing in console if they were the same but at different timestamps
- Visual Effects Editor
- Fixed GravityVectorNode not taking input scale into account
- Fixed node creation menu accessible with no document opened
- Node creation menu is divided into categories, has a search filter and alphabetical ordering
- New SetScale node
- New ParticleVelocityRotationAxis & ParticleVelocityRotationRate attributes
- moved color1 and color2 of static mesh to set/ childproperty
- exposed colors used with the material code “Afterburner” into the static mesh block of the VFX graph
- Fixed calculation of effects bounding box to avoid incorrect culling
- Fixed scenery cache refresh when building a package from the DevMode
- Fixed misleading warnings upon building MarketplaceData for a package
- Fixed crash upon closing the game while a WASM module is being compiled
- Fixed potential crashes when a package contains illegal files in its AirportServices folder
SimVars
- Added GPS GSI SCALING and GPS CDI SCALING writable vars to control the full- scale deflection of HSI CDI NEEDLE and HSI GSI NEEDLE when in GPS mode
- Added write ability for GPS VERTICAL ANGLE, GPS VERTICAL ANGLE ERROR, and GPS VERTICAL ERROR, which can be used while in GPS OVERRIDDEN to control HSI GSI NEEDLE
- Added GPS HAS GLIDEPATH writable var which can be used while in GPS OVERRIDDEN to control HSI GSI NEEDLE VALID when in GPS mode
- Fixed issue where writing GPS WP PREV ID and GPS WP NEXT ID would truncate last character
- AUTOPILOT VERTICAL HOLD VAR will no longer automatically change signs when the selected altitude moves from above the plane to below while in AUTOPILOT AVIONICS MANAGED
- Set FUEL TANK QUANTITY now converts unit to gallons
- RequestFacilitiesList now returns the entire list of facilities
- ModelBehaviors
- Added RNAV_ENABLED option to CDI template, which allows the CDI template to instead source from HSI CDI NEEDLE, HSI CDI NEEDLE VALID, HSI GSI NEEDLE, and HSI GSI NEEDLE VALID
- JS API
- Added second parameter (bool) to SET_NEAREST_INTERSECTION_FILTER which controls whether or not terminal intersections should be returned by the nearest search session
Scenery editor
- The “Object type” selection box from the Object window is now sorted alphabetically
- Fixed camera resetting its position when adding a new object to the scene
- Fixed one- click placing preview for projected meshes and control towers
- Removed profile editor in Light support properties. Replaced it by two drag float values for start and end points altitudes
- Fix Polygons not saving their hierarchy information properly
- Fixed incorrect hierarchy when loading a project with the “load this QMID scenery” button
- New keyboard shortcuts for the scenery editor
- Fixed runway n°36 having wrong display name “Runway 0”
- Now the buttons under the Scenery list (“duplicate”, “delete”, etc) are always visible and only greyed out when not usable
- Added “Target group” as an option of the “Move to” submenu of the right- click menu
- Fixed crash when trying to import an airport using the importer from APX
- Fixed Hide/Unhide not working for projected meshes
- Fixed light support not working when there is no runway
- Better display for runway marking option. Display invalid field in red in airport properties
- Fixed orientation of the debug arrow for hold shorts
- Fixed freeze when setting a big length for runways
- Fixed “apply flatten” that doesn’t update the ground geometry
- Fixed jetways linking
- Fixed crash when placing an ortho painted line
- Fixed crash when removing point during polygon creation
- Fixed bug when clearing material field
- Added “use low resolution altitude”
- Added VectorPlacement: allow to generate line of objects
- Fixed crash when one click placing parking gate
Aircraft editor
- Fixed min/max_design_mp expressed in the wrong unit
- Fixed typo and removed Pos Apex Long as it is not used in the Sim
Project editor
- Fixed empty package name when failing to clean a project while it’s being used
- Simulation now stays on pause after loading a project
- Fixed cpu hang when building aircraft package
WASM
- Create Wasm Debug Window which displays information about wasm module, gauges
- Custom Key Events are now well received by event_handler function
Die Listen werden immer länger – aber Hut ab vor so viel Engagement von ASOBO’s unermüdlichem Team alles besser für unseren SIM 😉 zu machen…!