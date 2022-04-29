Ready for boarding: Justflights Jumbolino ist da

Seit dem Release des Microsoft Flightsimulator gibt es nicht wenige, die sich darüber beklagten, dass es keinen tiefgehend simulierten Airliner im Spiel gebe. Erst mit der Aerosoft CRJ kam ein gutes Jahr später ein in dieser Hinsicht brauchbares Flugzeug auf den Markt. Die Zeiten ändern sich, inzwischen sind einige Projekte dieser Art in der Pipeline, allen voran sicher die B737 von PMDG. Doch während zu letzterer beinahe mehrfach pro Woche neue News auftauchen, ist ein anderes Addon mit britischem Understatement nun zuerst auf den Markt gekommen: JustFlights British Aerospace BAe 146.
Das vor gut 40 Jahren in Umlauf gekommene Flugzeug wird wegen seiner – für die Kurzstrecke – höchst ungewöhnlichen vier Triebwerke auch “Jumbolino” genannt. Der für seine Zeit sehr leise und innen ziemlich geräumige Flieger ist in vielerlei Aspekten eine unkonventionelle Maschine, die besonders für STOL-Situationen (Short Takeoff and Landing) geeignet ist.
Inzwischen wurden die meisten BAe 146 außer Dienst gestellt. Im Sim aber können digitale Piloten den Jumbolino wieder in die Luft bringen – in einer Version auf Study-Level. Für das Addon ruft Entwickler JustFlight immerhin 60 Euro auf, um es im hauseigenen Shop erstehen zu können.
Dafür bekommt man allerdings stolze acht Ausführungen der 146 geliefert, die wiederum in dutzenden Lackierungen verfügbar sind. Um das Flugzeug bedienen zu können, wird ein 256-Seiten starkes Handbuch als PDF mitgegeben – ein gutes Indiz dafür, wie tiefgehend die Simulation sein könnte. Die Feature-Liste (Quelle: JustFlight) ist sehr lang und – kleine Serviceleistung – markiert das Ende dieses Artikels:
VARIANTS
- 146-100
- 146-200
- 146-300
- 146-200 QC & QT (cargo)
- 146-300 QT (cargo)
- CC.Mk2 (RAF VIP configuration with countermeasure pods)
- C.Mk3 (RAF cargo configuration with countermeasure pods)
- Accurately modelled using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft (G-JEAO, ZE701 and ZE708)
- Numerous animations, including:
– Trailing edge flap surfaces
– Wing-mounted spoilers and tail-mounted airbrake
– All passenger, service and cargo doors, and integral airstairs
– Windscreen wipers
– Distinctive retractable tricycle landing gear
– Countermeasure pods, HF aerial and more
- Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials produce realistic metallic, plastic and glass surfaces
- 4K and 8K textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity
- Authentic labelling and placards based on those found in the real aircraft, with decals used for high-resolution text
- Ground services support (marshaller, fuel truck etc.)
- Full support for MSFS visual icing effects
- Passenger and cargo cabins
- Captain and First Officer positions are modelled with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls. Even the pilot and observer seats, cup holders and sun visors are functional!
- A truly 3D cockpit environment right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads – every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations
- Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment
- Aircraft state system which will automatically save the aircraft state whenever a flight is saved and reload it whenever that flight is loaded
- Aircraft configuration system which allows you to choose between ‘Cold & Dark’, ‘Turnaround’ or ‘Ready for Take-off’
- Many features have been added to help with usability such as the ability to hide the control yokes for a better view of the instruments and pre-set camera views for the overhead panel, centre pedestal and jump seat, hidden clickspot for setting all altimeters to standard and controlling all four N1 and TGT bugs, and automatic ground idle selection
- Developed using the latest MSFS standards, including intuitive and easy-to-use controls for rotary knobs, multi-position switches and levers
- Fully compatible with MSFS VR mode
- Air France Express (G-JEAT)
- AirUK (G-UKPC)
- British Aerospace demonstrator (G-SSSH)
- Dan-Air London (G-BKMN)
- Formula One Flight Operations White (G-OFOM)
- Formula One Flight Operations Silver (G-OFOA)
- Jersey European (G-JEAO)
- Pacific Southwest Airlines (N246SS)
- United Express (N463AP)
- AirCal (N146AC)
- Air Canada Jazz (C-GRNZ)
- American Airlines (N699AA)
- Cello Aviation (G-RAJJ)
- Cobham Aviation (VH-NJG)
- Continental Express (N406XV)
- Jota Aviation (G-SMLA)
- QantasLink (VH-NJJ)
- SN Brussels Airlines (OO-DJJ)
- USAir (N165US)
- TNT Airways (OO-TAZ)
- Titan Airways (G-ZAPK)
- TNT Airways 1990s (G-TNTA)
- Ansett Australia Airlines Cargo (VH-JJZ)
- Titan Airways (G-ZAPR)
- Aer Lingus (EI-CTO)
- Air New Zealand (ZK-NZN)
- Ansett Australia (VH-EWM)
- Astra Airlines (SX-DIZ)
- British Airways (G-OINV)
- Cobham Aviation Services (VH-NJN)
- Flybe (G-JEBC)
- KLM UK (G-UKAC)
- ASL Airlines (EC-MID)
- Australian Air Express (VH-NJM)
- Jota Aviation (G-JOTE)
- TNT Airways (OO-TAD)
- RAF Statesman modern (ZE701 – Queen’s Flight)
- RAF Statesman 1980s (ZE701 – Queen’s Flight)
- RAF (ZE708)
- Automatic and manual pressurisation modes with control of outflow valves, barometric and cabin rate settings, indications and cabin altitude warnings
- Cabin altitude and differential values based on real-world data
- Automatic and manual flight deck and cabin temperature control – takes account of ambient temperature, air supply from the engines and/or APU, fresh or recirculated air and even whether the doors are open!
- Autopilot and flight director system with multiple modes:
– Pitch – altitude arm and hold, vertical speed, IAS, Mach, glideslope and go-around
– Roll – VLOC, BLOC, LNAV (FMC) and HDG
– Turbulence mode
– Pitch and bank selection and hold
– Sync mode for quick changes to aircraft attitude
- Fully-functional mode annunciations, engagement and disengagement criteria (including roll and pitch rate cut-out and stall cut-out) and integration with ADI and HSI
- Simulated CAT 2 approach monitoring system
Electronic Flight Bag (EFB)
The aircraft is equipped with a tablet EFB for controlling various aircraft options and payloads, including:
- Set fuel quantity in individual tanks (including total fuel weight, automatically split between tanks)
- Set payloads in passenger cabin and cargo holds (including Zero Fuel Weight)
- Control the pilot and cabin announcements
- Quickly select aircraft states (Ready for Take-off, Turnaround and Cold-and-Dark)
- Toggle ground power unit (GPU) and chocks
- Monitor CG position and automatically set take-off trim based on CG
- Aircraft configuration menu with many options, including altimeter sync, traditional/TCAS VSI, state saving, cabin lighting, model options and much more
The EFB can also be used for flight planning and monitoring:
- Import your SimBrief flight and view a summary or scrollable full OFP
- Monitor your position in real time using a map view with tracking, zoom and pan options
- Explore and view your Navigraph charts
- Use a notepad for making notes during the flight, particularly useful for noting down clearances and taxi instructions
- Fully functional FMS for lateral navigation (LNAV), based on the popular Working Title FMS, allowing for realistic modern-day flight planning and operations
- Up-to-date AIRAC cycles (via the Navigraph MSFS database)
- Lateral navigation integration with LNAV autopilot mode and HSI
- Ability to create full flight plans or import the default MSFS flight plan
- SimBrief import function
- SID and STAR support
- Holding pattern support
- Dual VHF COMM, NAV and ADF radios, with 8.33kHz spacing support
- Cockpit voice recorder test and indication systems
- Functioning audio selector and PA chime
- Independent engine, APU and external power (AC and DC) sources
- Generator and TRU loading, and automatic load switching
- Standby generator and inverter power sources for non-normal procedures
- Independent AC channels, including normal, essential and emergency busbars, and bus-ties facilities
- Engine, APU and fuselage fire detection and warning systems
- Engine fire extinguishing system
- Fully simulated test functionality
- Servo-tab simulation – the position of elevator and aileron surfaces is dependent on servo-tab control inputs and airflow over the surface
- Iconic tail-mounted airbrakes, roll and lift spoilers with independent hydraulic sources, realistic deployment times and custom AC and PTU pump sounds
- Flight control disconnect and yoke control lock functionality
- Accurately simulated flap system with hydraulic and electrical power sources, baulk override, fault testing and iconic howl when deployed in the air
- Stall identification and warning systems, including stick shaker and pusher, and inhibit mode
- Simulated configuration warning system
- Flap Trim Compensation (FTC) system on the 146-300
- Realistic fuel load and burn based on real-world data
- Simulated electrical normal and hydraulic standby fuel pumps, centre and wing tanks with feed tanks for each engine, and LP and HP fuel cocks
- Fully functional centre-to-wing fuel transfer, cross-feed and common-feed valves
- Auxiliary fuel tanks fitted (can be toggled via the EFB) to provide additional range – great for bizjet operations
- Independent yellow and green hydraulic systems with realistic pressure, quantity and supply to other systems
- Simulated AC- and DC-driven back-up pumps and power transfer unit (PTU)
- Functional standby generator for supplying AC and DC electrical power in non-normal situations
- Ice detection and accumulation simulation, anti-icing and de-icing functionality for exterior surfaces, warning systems for in-flight monitoring
- Simulation of separate inner and outer wing anti-icing, and windscreen overheating
- A vast array of annunciators, including accurately simulated Master Warning System (MWS) with amber and red cautions, audible warnings and ground testing for all systems
- Flight Data Entry Panel (FDEP) for entering flight details (date, flight leg and number)
- Normal and emergency gear extension, including gear down-lock override
- Gear configuration indication and warning systems
- Simulated brake accumulators supplied via the hydraulic power sources (yellow or green), anti-skid and brake temperature indicator with cooling down periods that are affected by ambient temperature, brake usage and brake fans
- Captain and First Officer tillers for realistic nose-wheel steering
- Transponder with TCAS (integrated with VSI TCAS display) and flight ID input functionality
- Dual RMI/DBI and HSI navigation instruments, fed by two NAV and ADF radios, including DME hold function
- Instrument source selector for NAV 1, NAV 2 or dual navigation via the ADI, HSI and auto-flight system
- Choice of traditional or TCAS VSI
- Fully functioning test modes on navigation instruments (e.g. HSI, radio altimeter and ADI)
- Custom-coded GPWS with modes 1-6, steep approach mode, flap warning override and test functionality
- Flight crew and passenger oxygen systems with valve and mask deployment controls
- Realistic bleed air demand from engines and APU, and pneumatic supply to air-conditioning and ice protection systems
- Realistic APU start and shutdown procedures, and bleed air and electrical power supply
- RPM, TGT and fuel burn values based on real-world data
- Animations panel for controlling passenger and service doors, lower cargo doors and fuselage cargo door
- Deployable airstairs, powered by the Yellow hydraulic system
- N1, N2, TGT, oil pressures and temperatures will all differ subtly between engines
- Accurately simulated Thrust Modulation System (TMS) with take-off (full or flexible), maximum continuous thrust, TGT and descent modes. Takes account of engine bleed air requirements, e.g. for air conditioning and ice protection systems.
- Realistic engine start procedures with external, APU or cross-start sources
- Simulation of ground and flight idle baulks
- Take-off and landing speed card which automatically displays reference speeds depending on current aircraft weight, and settable airspeed indicator and engine instrument bugs
- Independent lighting controls for Captain and First Officer
- Dimmable integral lighting for each panel
- Dimmable dynamic flood and storm lighting for a highly immersive and customisable night environment (more than 10 individual light sources, including entry, lap, sill and flight kit)
- Freely moveable lap and sill lighting
- Accurately simulated exterior lighting, including wing, logo and runway exit lights, and taxi/landing and navigation lights with different intensities
- MSFS-native (Wwise) sound package taking full advantage of the new MSFS capabilities
- Studio quality Lycoming ALF-502 engine noise recorded from RAF C.Mk3 ZE708
- Over 450 flight deck sound effects recorded from RAF CC.Mk2 ZE701
- Detailed equipment audio such as the APU, brake fans, electrical circuits, hydraulic equipment and many more
- Distinctive flap retraction/extension airflow ‘howling’ sound
- Detailed physics-based effects on engine and wind noise
- Accurately positioned 3D sound sources (best enjoyed in VR!)
- Custom crash and scraping effects
- Realistic and accurate performance in the air and on the ground, using unique flight models for all variants based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from real-world 146 pilots
- Custom effects for enhanced immersion, including engine, GPU and APU exhaust haze
- Complete exterior lights package as seen on the real 146, including landing, wing, runway, logo and taxi lights that illuminate objects and the ground, for ease of operation during the hours of darkness
- 258-page PDF manual with flight tutorial, systems guide, procedures, limitations and handling notes
- Multiple interior and exterior camera presets, including wing views
- PSD paint kits included so you can create your own paint schemes
- Full support for MSFS checklists (manual and Automatic/Co-pilot modes)
- Support for numerous control assignments for compatibility with controllers and hardware
Schaut schick aus, allerdings habe ich – trotz Besitzes einer Vorversion – keinen Rabatt erhalten, der ja angekündigt wurde. Gut, ist jetzt nicht viel, aber Kleinvieh eben. Werde es auf jeden Fall holen.