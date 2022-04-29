Ready for boarding: Justflights Jumbolino ist da

Seit dem Release des Microsoft Flightsimulator gibt es nicht wenige, die sich darüber beklagten, dass es keinen tiefgehend simulierten Airliner im Spiel gebe. Erst mit der Aerosoft CRJ kam ein gutes Jahr später ein in dieser Hinsicht brauchbares Flugzeug auf den Markt. Die Zeiten ändern sich, inzwischen sind einige Projekte dieser Art in der Pipeline, allen voran sicher die B737 von PMDG. Doch während zu letzterer beinahe mehrfach pro Woche neue News auftauchen, ist ein anderes Addon mit britischem Understatement nun zuerst auf den Markt gekommen: JustFlights British Aerospace BAe 146.

Das vor gut 40 Jahren in Umlauf gekommene Flugzeug wird wegen seiner – für die Kurzstrecke – höchst ungewöhnlichen vier Triebwerke auch “Jumbolino” genannt. Der für seine Zeit sehr leise und innen ziemlich geräumige Flieger ist in vielerlei Aspekten eine unkonventionelle Maschine, die besonders für STOL-Situationen (Short Takeoff and Landing) geeignet ist.

Inzwischen wurden die meisten BAe 146 außer Dienst gestellt. Im Sim aber können digitale Piloten den Jumbolino wieder in die Luft bringen – in einer Version auf Study-Level. Für das Addon ruft Entwickler JustFlight immerhin 60 Euro auf, um es im hauseigenen Shop erstehen zu können.

Dafür bekommt man allerdings stolze acht Ausführungen der 146 geliefert, die wiederum in dutzenden Lackierungen verfügbar sind. Um das Flugzeug bedienen zu können, wird ein 256-Seiten starkes Handbuch als PDF mitgegeben – ein gutes Indiz dafür, wie tiefgehend die Simulation sein könnte. Die Feature-Liste (Quelle: JustFlight) ist sehr lang und – kleine Serviceleistung – markiert das Ende dieses Artikels:

VARIANTS

Eight variants of the 146 are included:

146-100

146-200

146-300

146-200 QC & QT (cargo)

146-300 QT (cargo)

CC.Mk2 (RAF VIP configuration with countermeasure pods)

C.Mk3 (RAF cargo configuration with countermeasure pods)

MODEL

Accurately modelled using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft (G-JEAO, ZE701 and ZE708)

Numerous animations, including:

– Trailing edge flap surfaces

– Wing-mounted spoilers and tail-mounted airbrake

– All passenger, service and cargo doors, and integral airstairs

– Windscreen wipers

– Distinctive retractable tricycle landing gear

– Countermeasure pods, HF aerial and more

4K and 8K textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity

Authentic labelling and placards based on those found in the real aircraft, with decals used for high-resolution text

Ground services support (marshaller, fuel truck etc.)

Full support for MSFS visual icing effects

Passenger and cargo cabins

COCKPIT

Captain and First Officer positions are modelled with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls. Even the pilot and observer seats, cup holders and sun visors are functional!

A truly 3D cockpit environment right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads – every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations

Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment

Aircraft state system which will automatically save the aircraft state whenever a flight is saved and reload it whenever that flight is loaded

Aircraft configuration system which allows you to choose between ‘Cold & Dark’, ‘Turnaround’ or ‘Ready for Take-off’

Many features have been added to help with usability such as the ability to hide the control yokes for a better view of the instruments and pre-set camera views for the overhead panel, centre pedestal and jump seat, hidden clickspot for setting all altimeters to standard and controlling all four N1 and TGT bugs, and automatic ground idle selection

Developed using the latest MSFS standards, including intuitive and easy-to-use controls for rotary knobs, multi-position switches and levers

Fully compatible with MSFS VR mode

LIVERIES

The 146 comes with a variety of airline liveries from the UK, USA, Australia, Europe and more.

146-100

Air France Express (G-JEAT)

AirUK (G-UKPC)

British Aerospace demonstrator (G-SSSH)

Dan-Air London (G-BKMN)

Formula One Flight Operations White (G-OFOM)

Formula One Flight Operations Silver (G-OFOA)

Jersey European (G-JEAO)

Pacific Southwest Airlines (N246SS)

United Express (N463AP)

146-200

AirCal (N146AC)

Air Canada Jazz (C-GRNZ)

American Airlines (N699AA)

Cello Aviation (G-RAJJ)

Cobham Aviation (VH-NJG)

Continental Express (N406XV)

Jota Aviation (G-SMLA)

QantasLink (VH-NJJ)

SN Brussels Airlines (OO-DJJ)

USAir (N165US)

146-200QC

TNT Airways (OO-TAZ)

Titan Airways (G-ZAPK)

146-200QT

TNT Airways 1990s (G-TNTA)

Ansett Australia Airlines Cargo (VH-JJZ)

Titan Airways (G-ZAPR)

146-300

Aer Lingus (EI-CTO)

Air New Zealand (ZK-NZN)

Ansett Australia (VH-EWM)

Astra Airlines (SX-DIZ)

British Airways (G-OINV)

Cobham Aviation Services (VH-NJN)

Flybe (G-JEBC)

KLM UK (G-UKAC)

146-300 QT

ASL Airlines (EC-MID)

Australian Air Express (VH-NJM)

Jota Aviation (G-JOTE)

TNT Airways (OO-TAD)

CC.Mk2

RAF Statesman modern (ZE701 – Queen’s Flight)

RAF Statesman 1980s (ZE701 – Queen’s Flight)

C.Mk 3

RAF (ZE708)

SYSTEMS

146 Professional features custom-coded aircraft systems with a high degree of complexity and depth, including:

Air-conditioning and pressurisation system

Automatic and manual pressurisation modes with control of outflow valves, barometric and cabin rate settings, indications and cabin altitude warnings

Cabin altitude and differential values based on real-world data

Automatic and manual flight deck and cabin temperature control – takes account of ambient temperature, air supply from the engines and/or APU, fresh or recirculated air and even whether the doors are open!

Auto-flight system

Autopilot and flight director system with multiple modes:

– Pitch – altitude arm and hold, vertical speed, IAS, Mach, glideslope and go-around

– Roll – VLOC, BLOC, LNAV (FMC) and HDG

– Turbulence mode

– Pitch and bank selection and hold

– Sync mode for quick changes to aircraft attitude

Simulated CAT 2 approach monitoring system

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB)

The aircraft is equipped with a tablet EFB for controlling various aircraft options and payloads, including:

Set fuel quantity in individual tanks (including total fuel weight, automatically split between tanks)

Set payloads in passenger cabin and cargo holds (including Zero Fuel Weight)

Control the pilot and cabin announcements

Quickly select aircraft states (Ready for Take-off, Turnaround and Cold-and-Dark)

Toggle ground power unit (GPU) and chocks

Monitor CG position and automatically set take-off trim based on CG

Aircraft configuration menu with many options, including altimeter sync, traditional/TCAS VSI, state saving, cabin lighting, model options and much more

The EFB can also be used for flight planning and monitoring:

Import your SimBrief flight and view a summary or scrollable full OFP

Monitor your position in real time using a map view with tracking, zoom and pan options

Explore and view your Navigraph charts

Use a notepad for making notes during the flight, particularly useful for noting down clearances and taxi instructions

Flight Management System

Fully functional FMS for lateral navigation (LNAV), based on the popular Working Title FMS, allowing for realistic modern-day flight planning and operations

Up-to-date AIRAC cycles (via the Navigraph MSFS database)

Lateral navigation integration with LNAV autopilot mode and HSI

Ability to create full flight plans or import the default MSFS flight plan

SimBrief import function

SID and STAR support

Holding pattern support

Communication system

Dual VHF COMM, NAV and ADF radios, with 8.33kHz spacing support

Cockpit voice recorder test and indication systems

Functioning audio selector and PA chime

Electrical system

Independent engine, APU and external power (AC and DC) sources

Generator and TRU loading, and automatic load switching

Standby generator and inverter power sources for non-normal procedures

Independent AC channels, including normal, essential and emergency busbars, and bus-ties facilities

Fire protection system

Engine, APU and fuselage fire detection and warning systems

Engine fire extinguishing system

Fully simulated test functionality

Flight controls

Servo-tab simulation – the position of elevator and aileron surfaces is dependent on servo-tab control inputs and airflow over the surface

Iconic tail-mounted airbrakes, roll and lift spoilers with independent hydraulic sources, realistic deployment times and custom AC and PTU pump sounds

Flight control disconnect and yoke control lock functionality

Accurately simulated flap system with hydraulic and electrical power sources, baulk override, fault testing and iconic howl when deployed in the air

Stall identification and warning systems, including stick shaker and pusher, and inhibit mode

Simulated configuration warning system

Flap Trim Compensation (FTC) system on the 146-300

Fuel system

Realistic fuel load and burn based on real-world data

Simulated electrical normal and hydraulic standby fuel pumps, centre and wing tanks with feed tanks for each engine, and LP and HP fuel cocks

Fully functional centre-to-wing fuel transfer, cross-feed and common-feed valves

Auxiliary fuel tanks fitted (can be toggled via the EFB) to provide additional range – great for bizjet operations

Hydraulic system

Independent yellow and green hydraulic systems with realistic pressure, quantity and supply to other systems

Simulated AC- and DC-driven back-up pumps and power transfer unit (PTU)

Functional standby generator for supplying AC and DC electrical power in non-normal situations

Ice and rain protection system

Ice detection and accumulation simulation, anti-icing and de-icing functionality for exterior surfaces, warning systems for in-flight monitoring

Simulation of separate inner and outer wing anti-icing, and windscreen overheating

Indicating and recording systems

A vast array of annunciators, including accurately simulated Master Warning System (MWS) with amber and red cautions, audible warnings and ground testing for all systems

Flight Data Entry Panel (FDEP) for entering flight details (date, flight leg and number)

Landing gear

Normal and emergency gear extension, including gear down-lock override

Gear configuration indication and warning systems

Simulated brake accumulators supplied via the hydraulic power sources (yellow or green), anti-skid and brake temperature indicator with cooling down periods that are affected by ambient temperature, brake usage and brake fans

Captain and First Officer tillers for realistic nose-wheel steering

Navigation systems

Transponder with TCAS (integrated with VSI TCAS display) and flight ID input functionality

Dual RMI/DBI and HSI navigation instruments, fed by two NAV and ADF radios, including DME hold function

Instrument source selector for NAV 1, NAV 2 or dual navigation via the ADI, HSI and auto-flight system

Choice of traditional or TCAS VSI

Fully functioning test modes on navigation instruments (e.g. HSI, radio altimeter and ADI)

Custom-coded GPWS with modes 1-6, steep approach mode, flap warning override and test functionality

Oxygen system

Flight crew and passenger oxygen systems with valve and mask deployment controls

Pneumatic system

Realistic bleed air demand from engines and APU, and pneumatic supply to air-conditioning and ice protection systems

APU

Realistic APU start and shutdown procedures, and bleed air and electrical power supply

RPM, TGT and fuel burn values based on real-world data

Doors and stairs

Animations panel for controlling passenger and service doors, lower cargo doors and fuselage cargo door

Deployable airstairs, powered by the Yellow hydraulic system

Power plant

N1, N2, TGT, oil pressures and temperatures will all differ subtly between engines

Accurately simulated Thrust Modulation System (TMS) with take-off (full or flexible), maximum continuous thrust, TGT and descent modes. Takes account of engine bleed air requirements, e.g. for air conditioning and ice protection systems.

Realistic engine start procedures with external, APU or cross-start sources

Simulation of ground and flight idle baulks

Take-off and landing speed card which automatically displays reference speeds depending on current aircraft weight, and settable airspeed indicator and engine instrument bugs

Lighting

Independent lighting controls for Captain and First Officer

Dimmable integral lighting for each panel

Dimmable dynamic flood and storm lighting for a highly immersive and customisable night environment (more than 10 individual light sources, including entry, lap, sill and flight kit)

Freely moveable lap and sill lighting

Accurately simulated exterior lighting, including wing, logo and runway exit lights, and taxi/landing and navigation lights with different intensities

Sounds

MSFS-native (Wwise) sound package taking full advantage of the new MSFS capabilities

Studio quality Lycoming ALF-502 engine noise recorded from RAF C.Mk3 ZE708

Over 450 flight deck sound effects recorded from RAF CC.Mk2 ZE701

Detailed equipment audio such as the APU, brake fans, electrical circuits, hydraulic equipment and many more

Distinctive flap retraction/extension airflow ‘howling’ sound

Detailed physics-based effects on engine and wind noise

Accurately positioned 3D sound sources (best enjoyed in VR!)

Custom crash and scraping effects

FDE and effects

Realistic and accurate performance in the air and on the ground, using unique flight models for all variants based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from real-world 146 pilots

Custom effects for enhanced immersion, including engine, GPU and APU exhaust haze

Complete exterior lights package as seen on the real 146, including landing, wing, runway, logo and taxi lights that illuminate objects and the ground, for ease of operation during the hours of darkness

Other features