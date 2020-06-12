Just Flight 146 Pro landet auch in X-Plane

Just Flight haben angekündigt, ihre Umsetzung der 146 Pro auch im X-Plane an den Start zu bringen. Bisher waren nur Entwicklungsupdates und Previews zur P3D4- und P3D5-Version an die Öffentlichkeit gelangt. Die Briten versprechen für X-Plane die gleiche Features wir für den Lockheed-Sim: Eine umfassende Simulation der BAE 146.

MODEL

Three variants of the 146 are included:

– 146-100

– 146-200

– 146-300

Numerous animations including:

– Trailing edge flap surfaces

– Wing-mounted spoilers and tail-mounted airbrake

– All passenger, service and cargo doors

– Windscreen wipers

– Distinctive retractable tricycle landing gear

PBR (Physically Based Rendering) materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism

Detailed normal mapping for down-to-the-rivet precision of aircraft features

COCKPIT

Captain, Co-Pilot and jump-seat positions are modelled with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls

A truly 3D cockpit environment right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads – every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations

Extensive overhead panel with custom-coded hydraulic, electrical, fuel and pressurisation systems

Functional Thrust Management System (TMS)

Authentic gauges and navigational equipment, including FMS, HSI and RMIs

Custom-coded autopilot with LNAV and IAS hold

Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment

Interactive engine start checklist

Interactive checklists for every stage of flight

Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded

Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between ‘cold & dark’ or ‘ready for take-off’

Many features have been added to help with usability such as the ability to hide the control yokes for a better view of the instruments and pre-set angled views for the overhead panel, centre pedestal and jump seat

Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction

LIVERIES

The 146 will be supplied with a variety of airline liveries from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Germany and other nations:

146-100

BAe demonstrator

Formula One – Flight Operations

Jersey European

Air UK

Air France Express

United Express

PSA

146-200

Air Canada Jazz (red)

American Airlines

SN Brussels Airlines

AirCal

Continental Express

QantasLink

US Air

146-300

British Airways

Flybe

Aer Lingus

KLM

Astra Airlines

Ansett

Air New Zealand Link

OTHER FEATURES