Just Flight 146 Pro landet auch in X-Plane

Just Flight haben angekündigt, ihre Umsetzung der 146 Pro auch im X-Plane an den Start zu bringen. Bisher waren nur Entwicklungsupdates und Previews zur P3D4- und P3D5-Version an die Öffentlichkeit gelangt. Die Briten versprechen für X-Plane die gleiche Features wir für den Lockheed-Sim: Eine umfassende Simulation der BAE 146.
MODEL
- Three variants of the 146 are included:
– 146-100
– 146-200
– 146-300
- Accurately modelled using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft (G-JEAO)
- Numerous animations including:
– Trailing edge flap surfaces
– Wing-mounted spoilers and tail-mounted airbrake
– All passenger, service and cargo doors
– Windscreen wipers
– Distinctive retractable tricycle landing gear
- 4096×4096 textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity
- PBR (Physically Based Rendering) materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism
- Detailed normal mapping for down-to-the-rivet precision of aircraft features
COCKPIT
- Captain, Co-Pilot and jump-seat positions are modelled with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls
- A truly 3D cockpit environment right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads – every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations
- Extensive overhead panel with custom-coded hydraulic, electrical, fuel and pressurisation systems
- Functional Thrust Management System (TMS)
- Authentic gauges and navigational equipment, including FMS, HSI and RMIs
- Custom-coded autopilot with LNAV and IAS hold
- Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment
- Interactive engine start checklist
- Interactive checklists for every stage of flight
- Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded
- Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between ‘cold & dark’ or ‘ready for take-off’
- Many features have been added to help with usability such as the ability to hide the control yokes for a better view of the instruments and pre-set angled views for the overhead panel, centre pedestal and jump seat
- Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction
LIVERIES
The 146 will be supplied with a variety of airline liveries from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Germany and other nations:
146-100
- BAe demonstrator
- Formula One – Flight Operations
- Jersey European
- Air UK
- Air France Express
- United Express
- PSA
146-200
- Air Canada Jazz (red)
- American Airlines
- SN Brussels Airlines
- AirCal
- Continental Express
- QantasLink
- US Air
146-300
- British Airways
- Flybe
- Aer Lingus
- KLM
- Astra Airlines
- Ansett
- Air New Zealand Link
OTHER FEATURES
- Realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real world performance and handling data, and input from real-world pilots
- Authentic LF-507 engine sound set, generated using X-Plane’s state-of-the-art FMOD sound system
- Custom sounds for airbrakes, switches, wipers, cockpit systems and more, featuring accurate location placement of sounds in the stereo spectrum, 3D audio effects, atmospheric and distance effects, adaptive Doppler, exterior sounds spill in when the crew door is open, different sound characteristics depending on viewing angle etc.
- Multiple interior and exterior viewpoints, including wing views
- Comprehensive manual with panel guide and performance data
- PSD Paint Kit included so you can create your own paint schemes
Die Produktseite mit weiteren Preview-Screenshots gibt es bei Just Flight.
