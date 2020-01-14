FS2Crew | Updates, neue Produkte und Sale

Mit einem Facebook Post kündigt FS2Crew einige Neuerungen an. Zum einen wurde der NGXu Copilot auf Version 1.2 aktualisiert. Den Changelog findet ihr unten. Auch die Airbus Pro Version wurde auf Version 3.6 gebracht und unterstützt seit Version 3.4 auch den Aerosoft A330. Beide Versionen müssen neu runtergeladen und installiert werden. Auch wurden neue Produkte für 2020 benannt. So erhält der virtuelle Copilot ein Type- Rating für die kürzlich veröffentlichte CRJ und die Qualitywings 787. Darüber hinaus gibt es gerade einen Sale mit 30% Rabatt und das sowohl bei FS2Crew direkt, als auch für einige Produkte bei simMarket.
NGXU Change Log:
Version 1.2
Fixed:
- Bug Up / Set Flaps speed commands fixed.
- Autobrake position now read properly in the checklists (requires latest version of PMDG aircraft installed).
- Military / Freight option fixed regarding FA callouts.
- Landing elevation pressurization policy if landing elevation above 6000 feet.
New Functions:
- On the Pre-Flights page in the Secondary Panel, you can now Increase the initial pre-flight start time by right clicking the LSK beside the time value prior to activating the Pre-Flight events.
New Config Options:
- Pulse light option (lights policy based on an Australian airline).
- Turn off lights when flaps up option (non-SOP 2 onl
