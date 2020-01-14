Einfach nur WOW

Beim betrachten der Bilder bleibt einem fast die Luft weg – hut ab vor der Detailtiefe die Rusky Group bei der YAK-52 an den Tag legt. Die YAK-52, welche als Trainer- und Kunstflugzeug eingesetzt wird, ist aktuell für 48,79€ im simMarket zu bekommen und weist eine ordentliche Palette an Features und Systemen auf.

Flight instructor station with ability of simulated in flight failures

Complex model of airframe and engine management which include failures due to mismanagement

Authentic modeling of pneumatic, electrical and fuel systems

Authentic gauges logic which react on weather environment and power settings

Airplane will retain its state after each flight that includes position of all switches and leverages

YAK-52 features full pre-flight inspection system accessible in first person walk around mod

Build in accordance of technical specifications and tested by real YAK-52 aerobatic champion pilot

Complete simulation of all systems

Simulated systems:

Simulation of engine control system

Simulation of the M-14 engine in various modes

Simulation of temperature conditions of the engine

Simulation of engine system failures during unauthorized operation

Simulation of engine water hammer from fuel overflow to fuel line and cylinders

Simulation of the dependence of temperature and humidity on engine start and the state of the oil system.

Simulation of the speed controller RO-2

Simulation of the aircraft oil system

Simulation of the pneumatic system and air consumption for aircraft systems

Simulation of the brake system

Simulation of the electrical system and battery discharge, depending on the devices turned on

Simulation of discharging and charging the engine battery when using ground equipment and an aircraft generator.

Simulation of the operation of devices depending on the load on the aircraft electrical network.

Simulation of the ARC navigation system and beacons

Simulation of fogging and frostbite depending on weather conditions