Einfach nur WOW

By Keine Kommentare

Beim betrachten der Bilder bleibt einem fast die Luft weg – hut ab vor der Detailtiefe die Rusky Group bei der YAK-52 an den Tag legt. Die YAK-52, welche als Trainer- und Kunstflugzeug eingesetzt wird, ist aktuell für 48,79€ im simMarket zu bekommen und weist eine ordentliche Palette an Features und Systemen auf.

Product features:
  • 4K PBR textures
  • Highly Detailed 3D model
  • Fully functional cockpit
  • 3D cockpit lights
  • Complete simulation of all systems
  • Unique first person walking system (walk mod)
  • Authentic sounds recorded from actual aircraft
  • FMOD sounds
  • VR support
  • 3D ground equipment and services
  • Build in accordance of technical specifications and tested by real YAK-52 aerobatic champion pilot
  • Field modification including navigational and landing lights

 

Additional features:
  • YAK-52 features full pre-flight inspection system accessible in first person walk around mod
  • Airplane will retain its state after each flight that includes position of all switches and leverages
  • Authentic model of ARK radio compass
  • Authentic gauges logic which react on weather environment and power settings
  • Authentic modeling of pneumatic, electrical and fuel systems
  • Complex model of airframe and engine management which include failures due to mismanagement
  • Flight instructor station with ability of simulated in flight failures

 

Simulated systems:
  • Simulation of engine control system
  • Simulation of the M-14 engine in various modes
  • Simulation of temperature conditions of the engine
  • Simulation of engine system failures during unauthorized operation
  • Simulation of engine water hammer from fuel overflow to fuel line and cylinders
  • Simulation of the dependence of temperature and humidity on engine start and the state of the oil system.
  • Simulation of the speed controller RO-2
  • Simulation of the aircraft oil system
  • Simulation of the pneumatic system and air consumption for aircraft systems
  • Simulation of the brake system
  • Simulation of the electrical system and battery discharge, depending on the devices turned on
  • Simulation of discharging and charging the engine battery when using ground equipment and an aircraft generator.
  • Simulation of the operation of devices depending on the load on the aircraft electrical network.
  • Simulation of the ARC navigation system and beacons
  • Simulation of fogging and frostbite depending on weather conditions
  • Simulation of the operation of AG-1 systems and the operation of gyro sensors
 

