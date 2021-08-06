Die Q400 noch hübscher mit dem Visual Extension Package

Wir hatten es schon angekündigt und nun ist es veröffentlicht: das Erweiterungspaket von Majestic Software für die MJC8Q400 PILOT und PRO EDITIONS (P3D4-5). Das knapp 24 EUR teure visuelle Erweiterungspaket verbessert das Q400-Simulationserlebnis durch eine Reihe von immersiven Funktionen, darunter:

+ Improved realism due to usage of PBR materials for the exterior model and the virtual cockpit

+ Improved visual model smoothness

+ Textures adjustments for better detailing of the airframe elements

+ More realistic modelling of the passenger cabin with seatbelts/no smoking indicators simulated

+ Visible wheel chocks, pitot tube and the engine intake covers while parked

+ Visible wing supports in a case of damage wheel/landing gear assembly

+ improved resolution of the exterior markings

+ Several improvements of the virtual cockpit markings resolution

+ Improved virtual cockpit night lighting

+ Added simulated reflections on the cockpit controls and switches for the better night visibility

+ Improved landing/approach/taxi lights

+ Integrated True Glass library from TFDi for the realistic precipitation effects on windshield

+ Includes bonus Fly Baboo livery