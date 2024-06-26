Microsoft’s Boeing 707 verspätet…

Beim letzten MSFS-Entwickler-Stream (wir berichten) wurde das neuste Flugzeug der Local Legend Reihe vorgestellt, welches bereits am 2. Juli 2024 veröffentlicht werden sollte. Bei dem Flieger handelt es sich um die Boeing 707-320C, die von Aeroplane Heaven umgesetzt wird. Nun hat Microsoft mitgeteilt, dass sich der Release der 707 jedoch noch verzögern wird.

Das offizielle Statement aus dem MSFS-Forum lautet wie folgt:

We know that many of you were looking forward to the release of the Boeing 707-320C today. We apologize for not getting the word out sooner, but as we were reviewing the release candidate, it was clear that the aircraft still needed some more work in a few areas and we decided to give the team at Aeroplane Heaven more time to ensure a high quality release. We don’t have a specific new date yet, but the plan is to release the 707 alongside Sim Update 16. Ultimately, what’s most important is to deliver a fantastic aircraft and we will keep pushing to make that happen in the coming weeks.

Zusammengefasst erfährt man in diesem Statement, dass noch mehr Arbeit in die 707 gesteckt werden muss, damit diese ein qualitativ hochwertiges Produkt wird. Daher soll das Flugzeug erst mit dem Sim Update 16 veröffentlicht werden. Für den Release des SU 16 gibt es jedoch ebenfalls kein festes Datum. Microsoft versucht aber den Release der 707 in den nächsten Wochen ermöglichen (“we will keep pushing to make that happen in the coming weeks.”).

Vieles bleibt aber weiterhin unklar. Wir dürfen daher auf weitere Informationen zu diesem Produkt gespannt bleiben.