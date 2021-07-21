Majestic Software arbeitet am Visual Extension Pack 2021

Während die Erschaffer der virtuellen Dash 8 in PREPAR3D noch am Code der TRAINING Edition arbeiten, wird parallel ein “Visual Extension Pack 2021” für die Q400 entwickelt. Weitere Details, wie das Releasedate oder der spätere Kaufpreis wurden bisher noch nicht bekannt.
Die Beta-Tests sind im Gange und laufen bisher recht gut. Es müssen noch einige Optimierungen vorgenommen werden, aber der größte Teil der Arbeit an diesem Projekt ist bereits erledigt.
Features list:
- Improved realism due to usage of PBR materials for the exterior model and the virtual cockpit
- Improved visual model smoothness
- Textures adjustments for better detailing of the airframe elements
- More realistic modeling of the passenger cabin with seatbelts/no smoking indicators simulated
- Visible wheel chocks, pitot tube, and the engine intake covers while parked
- Visible wing supports in a case of damage wheel/landing gear assembly
- improved resolution of the exterior markings
- Several improvements of the virtual cockpit markings resolution
- Improved virtual cockpit night lighting
- Added simulated reflections on the cockpit controls and switches for the better night visibility
- Improved landing/approach/taxi lights
- Integrated True Glass library from TFDi for the realistic precipitation effects on windshield
- Includes bonus Fly Baboo livery