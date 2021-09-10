Der MSFS wird immer besser – neue Development Roadmap

Auch diese Woche gibt das MSFS-Team wieder ein paar Info-Häppchen im Forum heraus. Die Development Roadmap wurde erweitert und zeigt neue Sim Updates.
Aber zuerst einmal gute Nachrichten für die Oldtimer-Fans. Die Ju-52 hat mit dem 28. September ein neues Veröffentlichungsdatum.
Durch zahlreiche Feedbacks zum World Update 6 sind einige Probleme aufgetaucht, die bald mit einem Hotfix repariert werden sollen:
- Night lighting/Render Scale Broken 9: A setting less than 100 will cause no lights to appear, and a setting greater than 100 will cause the lights to float.
- Workaround: Set your render scale to 100 (PC only). This will be resolved in the upcoming hotfix.
- No “Offscreen Terrain Precaching” option available in the VR Menu.
- This will be resolved in the upcoming hotfix.
- Some users are receiving the Safe Mode pop up when launching the sim despite not having a crash.
- This will be resolved in the upcoming hotfix.
- Elevator Trim Sensitivity and Trim Axis: When using the mouse on the trim wheel on the C172 G1000, the trim wheel is too sensitive.
- This is currently being fixed for a target release of Sim Update 6.
- Fixed the ENG 1 and the Crank/ Mode norm/ IGN/Start buttons on the Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus edition – With this update, be sure to remove Toggle Engine X Fuel valve from your mapping if using a custom profile in order for ENG 1 switch is not working properly.
Der offizielle Sim Update 6 soll dann Ende Oktober erscheinen. Mitte November geht es gleich weiter mit dem Sim Update 7 und den Reno Air Races.
Wer sich außerdem noch für SDK Update, 3rd Party Update, Marketplace Update, Twitch Update und die Screenshot Challenge interessiert, kann alles im offiziellen Blog nachlesen.
Wie gewohnt kommt nächste Woche, am 16. September, der nächste Blog vom MSFS-Team.