MSFS

Der Kleine am Großen Apfel: Teterboro Airport

By

DreamFlight Studios haben schon ein paar Szenerien veröffentlicht. Das jüngste Werk ist nun der Teterboro Airport nahe Manhattan, New York. Dieser Flughafen ist vor allem für kleinere Jets und Geschäftsreisende interessant. Die Umsetzung von DreamFlight Studios ist von Grund auf neu und optimiert für MSFS.

Features:
– Full PBR and HD textures
– 4K textures
– Accurate building models/textures
– Static Aircraft with PBR
– Custom Ground Vehicles
– Custom clutter objects
– Custom 3D People
– Custom taxiway signs
– Realistic night lighting
– Highly optimized

