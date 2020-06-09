Beta Nr. 10 von X-Plane 11.50 verfügbar

Schon zum 4. Juni ging Sie online: Die neue Beta von X-Plane 11.50. Laut Jennifer Roberts bringt das neueste Update unter anderem auch eine optimierte VRAM-Nutzung mit sich. Hier eine Auflistung der Fixes:

Beta 10 XPD-10458 Need control of eGPU selection for Vulkan.

XPD-10543 Crash with AviTab.

XPD-10639 Wrong Graphics card used when multiple available.

XPD-10645, XPD-10682, XPD-10635 Fixed V-Sync on Vulkan.

XPD-10668 Doesn’t launch when display is connected to different than rendering GPU.

XPD-10713 Vulkan disabled on startup.

XPD-10726, XPD-10796 Removed the validation layer callback unless we explicitly enable validation.

XPD-10733 Disable Vulkan checkbox for Win Intel users.

XPD-10757 Nav, Com, ADF, Transponder Radios draw current when turned off.

XPD-10765 Reduce the OpenGL overhead caused by XPLMDrawString.

XPD-10800 The modern 3d drawing callback has the wrong blend mode applied.

XPD-10801 Fixed crash with touch up of 4k textures.

XPD-10807 Fixed normalization of null vectors becoming NaNs.

XPD-10811 Map AI aircraft icons don’t update when dragged if paused.

XPD-10815 New tools that can be popped out in 2d are not showing in VR.

XPD-10820 Fixed missing pipelines for 3-d panels.

XPD-10821 Fix crash when plugin makes VR surface that does not exist.

XPD-10823 Fix crash in dumping ATC state to log when controller is half-built.

XPD-10824 Fix crash in shut down if a plugin loads airplanes during XPluginQuit.

XPD-10825 Fixed stale projection being passed to SDK map layer when it is created while map is shifting.

XPD-10829 Loosened severity of squawking with validation rules a little.

XPD-10831 Outright ban writing to art controls that ALWAYS crash the sim.

XPD-10832 Camera entitlement for TrackerXP.

XPD-10833 Hang when capturing video in replay mode.

XPD-10841 Improvements made based on blurry texture reports from 11.50b9.

XPD-10843 Correctly indicate that runway wetness at temps below 0 Celsius are modeled as icy, not wet.

XPD-10849 Fall back to opengl every 3rd launch.

XPD-10852 Camera next-plane code inop with TCAS override.

XPD-10859 Take small systems code fixes: A/T TOGA and REF, LNAV toggle not working for some autopilots.

XPD-10860 Log and cmd line override of IPD for SteamVR.

XPD-10865 XPLMFindNavaid not finding airport ICAO code on some gateway airports.

Seit gestern müssen Steam-Nutzer auch nicht mehr länger warten, wenn Sie auf die neuste Beta zugreifen wollen. Die “Unstable Betas” können Steam-Nutzer jetzt auch sofort runterladen, “even if it’s broken and unusable”, wie Ben Supnik von X-Plane jetzt erklärt. Um die Unstable Beta zu bekommen, hat man zwei Möglichkeiten. In der Steam-App wählt man im Beta-Tap die Eigenschaften der X-Plane-App aus. Dort kann dann zwischen der “Public Beta” oder der “Unstable Pre-Release Beta” wählen. Mehr Infos findet ihr auf dem Developer Blog von X-Plane.