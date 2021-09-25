Australiens zweitältester…

…internationale Flughafen (nach Sydney) ist von ORBX für den Microsoft Flight Simulator erschienen. Der heute als Essendon Fields Airport bekannte Flughafen (ICAO: YMEN) spielt eine wichtige Rolle im Luftfahrtsektor des Bundesstaates Victoria und beherbergt eine Vielzahl von Unternehmen, die nicht mit dem Luftfahrtsektor verbunden sind. Hier befindet sich auch der australische Hauptsitz von Orbx.
Ab sofort für ca. 14 EUR bei ORBX.
Key Features
- Accurate depiction of YMEN Essendon Airport
- High-quality PBR textures used throughout
- Custom groundpoly with runway profiles
- Crisp orthoimagery supplied by Aerometrex
- Custom static Skycrane, AMSA Challenger and VICPOL/HEMS AW-139s
- Interior ground floor modelling of terminal
- Animated crossing gate
- Includes the EF Auto Precinct and DFO retail area
- New Bombardier hangar
- Developed with the assistance of Essendon Fields Airport