ATR 42-/72-700 Update

Heute ist ein neues Update für die Expertseries ATR veröffentlicht worden. Das Update enthält einige Bugfixes, sowie eine Lackierung der Air New Zealand. Die Version trägt den Namen 1.0.31.
Mit dieser Veröffentlichung erhält der Flieger nun auch die Funktion eigene Wegpunkte zu erstellen, sowie die Option, die Route jederzeit abbrechen zu können.
Changelog (in englischer Sprache):
- Added ATR 72-600 Air New Zealand ZK-MZE livery
- Added below 1000ft RA condition to LO BANK logic
- Fixed bank angle not set on engaging ROLL HOLD mode
- Reworked STBY button logic
- Added condition that active vertical mode must be ALT or VNAV PATH to activate V-FP
- Fixed PFD managed speed indicator not showing upcoming speed constraint
- Fixed pitch trim not disengaging AP
- Fixed AP toggle keyboard/button command doesn’t activate yaw damper
- Split EFB Options into two pages
- Added MDA/DH switch sync (incl. EFB option)
- Added Course Pointer sync (incl. EFB option)
- Fixes to IF and CF leg drawing
- Implemented separate NAV1/2 course pointers for CPT and FO side
- Fixed V/ILS 2 nav source selector does not arm autopilot to follow VOR 2
- Fixed Autopilot Coupling does not switch AP control over to the FO
- Fixed an issue with connecting legs after auto-removing disco before STAR
- Added Place/Bearing/Distance custom waypoints to FPLN page
- Added manual route discontinuity to FPLN page
- Added Latitude/Longitude custom waypoints to FPLN page
- Added Latitude Crossing custom waypoints to FPLN page
- Added Longitude Crossing custom waypoints to FPLN page
- Fixed flight plan preview overdrawing right column on ROUTE SEL page
- Fixed Lat/Lon coordinate output function going up to 60 minutes
- Fixed Bleed/Pack logic
- Fixed Airframe Airbleed fault linked to bleed air
- Fixed max cruise speed calculation
- Fixed SimBrief ID not visible on opening Log In window
- Fixed keyboard commands changing selected altitude by 200ft instead of 100ft
- Updated Simbrief import to include airways
- Changed EFB active button color for better visibility
- Fixed flap indicator on 42-600 highline doesn’t match flap position
- Fixed landing elevation indicator not indicating anything
- Added door handle/knob highlighting
- Fixed fuel crossfeed direction inverted
- Added AoA probe animation
Das Update ist wie gewöhnlich im Marketplace bzw im Inhaltsmanager zum Download bereitgestellt.