Aeroplane Heaven und CTRL-EZY: Pucara IA 58 released

Für CTRL-EZY ist es das erste Projekt: Die IA 58 Pucara, ein argentinisches Kampfflugzeug, das für die Bekämpfung von Guerillas konzipiert wurde. Die Simulation des Turboprops ist ab sofort im Simmarket erhältlich, für Flight Simulator X und Prepar3D Version 4, für jeweils 21 Euro. Die Maschine verspricht gängige Features wie PBR-Texturen und Night-Lighting, allerdings keine große Systemtiefe und auch im Virtual Cockpit sind eher rudimentäre Anzeige zu erwarten. CTRL-EZY will als Kooperationspartner von Aeroplane Heaven “leichtere Umsetzungen” an den Start bringen, die vor allem die Augen erfreuen sollen- Eine Pucara mit ausgereifter Systemtiefe schließen die Entwickler nicht aus. “If there is enough interest (and reference) for the subject then there is a chance that a full depth version will be developed under Aeroplane Heaven. This will have all the bells and whistles (and required manual reading!) that an Aeroplane Heaven release has”, schreiben die Entwickler auf Ihrer Website in den FAQs.

Features: