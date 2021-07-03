Ab in den Hangar: PMDG DC-6

Mr. Randazzo himself hat im PMDG Forum das Update zum Build 2.00.0028 der DC-6 für den Microsoft Flight Simulator bekannt gegeben. Dieses Update konzentriert sich auf einige Leistungsverbesserungen und Verbesserungen in der Benutzerfreundlichkeit.

Die neue Version bekommt man über das PMDG Operations Center.

The Highlights:

MSFS Time Acceleration Rate Awareness and Control: The sim’s acceleration rate is now displayed on the tablet’s Options page. This is really useful since MSFS doesn’t display that information for you anyplace that is actually useful. You can immediately go to 1:1 time with the tablet button, too, which is very useful.

Tablet click spot tweaks: We did some cleanup to help make the tablet click-spots a bit easier to find with the mouse.

Added hardware controls for beacon/strobes/nav (see notes below)

Performance improvements when realistic engine damage mode is selected ON.

Automated Flight Engineer tablet page completely overhauled to make it easier to use and easier to read in flight.

More LOD model refinements

Cabin model refinements